1.10 Suna Lo Haster

We're Steam Deck Verified!

It's official! Wildermyth is now Steam Deck Verified so you can play on the go with ease.

Here's a look at Wildermyth in action on the Steam Deck:



Our Portuguese Translation is Live!

After over a year of hard work, we're so pleased to announce that our Brazilian-Portuguese translation is live! (Translation by Edson Belo de Oliveira Júnior - @mundonasher)

German and Spanish are right on its heels- they're currently going through localization quality assurance. Russian and French are both getting close, but aren't quite at the quality assurance step yet.

Merch Sale!

From 11/25 until 12/09, everything in our merch store will be 20% off. Order soon to make sure everything arrives in time for the holidays! Click here to shop the sale.



More Treats

Our writers have been busy; we've added a new event, rewritten another, and added 10 new tidings. We've also added 3 new pets! You can find sneak peeks of them on our socials if you do some creeping around.

Additionally, you'll notice new VFX for some theme skins and abilities. We hope these will add some extra flavor to your heroes in combat.

In Multiplayer, everyone can now recruit from their legacies, not just the host. Now you can show off your hard earned Mythwalkers and take on Walking Lunch together. And, of course, we've squashed a lot of bugs and added some QoL Tools for us and modders.

1.10+453 Suna Lo Haster

Added official support for Brazilian Portuguese!

Steam Deck Verified!

New Event: Shadow and Sly

Rewritten Events: