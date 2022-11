Share · View all patches · Build 9986605 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 22:59:04 UTC by Wendy

We have another little bugfix for today.

This fixes an issue where creatures made soon after the early-access release were missing some data required by more recent versions. This stopped some boards from loading.

Big shoutout to the user who helped us replicate the issue. You rock!

Until next time,

Have a good one.