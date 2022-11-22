November Update

Hello Knights!

We're back again with another exciting update! This time around, we focused on bringing you a new skill, new & improved relics, miniboss variants for Anville, and brand new player colors to discover!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

NEW CONTENT & FEATURES

Anville Miniboss Variants

To match the other areas, we've added 3 Scrap Chief Mack variants to The Great Forge

New Skill

For the first time, we've created a Skill that uses two different states and it'll be available in the starting pool of Skills

New Relics

Infested Mind

Impact Charm

Clobbering Mace

Titan's Wargear

New Player Colors 🔥

Players will be able to customize their Knight with the addition of 3 brand new colors

Added the ability to reroll regular shops 🔥

BALANCING

Relics

Scorching Sandals (previously Fire Wheel)

* Updated functionality - dodging an attack will trigger a seeking fireball

Backup Dagger

* Updated functionality - weapon attacks will trigger an additional dagger weapon attack

Spite Shield

* Updated functionality - returning damage will now scale instead of being a flat amount

Swamp Stompers (previously Poison Wheel)

* Updated functionality - dodging an attack will trigger a seeking poison dart

Phantom

Slightly increased global cooldowns

Added a longer cooldown after the rotating laser attack

Reduced the number of ghost rush attacks while speeding them up slightly

Reduced the distance on most of the dashes

Slightly reduced the damage from the drain phase

Scoggfirth Enemies 🔥

Poison Oak

* Renamed to Oakbane * Recolored attack puddles to differentiate from poison

Plague Bringer

* Recolored sprite and attack puddles to differentiate from poison

Various improvements to the camera system in local co-op 🔥

Players will now have their Skill charges refilled when entering new areas 🔥

Visual tweaks to the Anville enemies and their attack indicators

Added screenshake and animation improvements to Scrap Chief Mack

Added screenshake to Herald and its variants, Phantom and Overlord Mack

Volts re-evaluate enemy targets to supercharge every half a second

Overall values and color pass on the environment and props for Anville

Players will now unlock the Ember Pit as part of their Nexus progression

In the event of a player dying at exactly the same time as a miniboss or boss, the player death will be prevented

Increased player movement speed during boss intro cutscenes

Updated the visuals on the Praxis taunt

Adjusted the Early Access text to be more readable

A bunch of memory and performance optimizations

BUGS

Fixed a visual issue with Hailstone Armor where its attack indicator was a line instead of a circle 🔥

Fixed a bug with Arcane Orb that was preventing it from registering in the Compendium 🔥

Fixed a multiplayer bug where Eruption and lightning effects weren’t showing for clients 🔥

Fixed a multiplayer bug where clients could get softlocked during cutscene dialogue

Fixed a bug that was preventing the game from returning to the main menu after finishing the credits minigame

Fixed a bug with the attack indicator for Guzzle Wound and its variants

Fixed a minor bug with Lord Bruma where he was doing a phase transition during his ice wall attack

Fixed a bug that was allowing Volts to spawn offscreen during the Scrap Chief Mack encounter

Fixed a bunch of minor bugs with the Anville enemies

Fixed a multiplayer bug that was preventing effects from the Sword and Bow attacks being shown for the other players

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the Ballista’s hit FX wasn’t showing for clients

Fixed a minor networking bug with Phantom

Fixed a minor visual bug that was having the confetti from discovering a secret linger longer than it should

Fixed a bug with the custom mouse cursor where it was showing below the options dropdown menu

