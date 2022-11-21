Small update

This update (v1.00.02):

includes a new Option in the menu to disable Lightning and Thunder effects in the raining climate. Some people were uncomfortable with those effects.

in the second interaction of the intro, where it is requested to rotate the island, now a lower angle is recognized to go ahead. The wide angle required didn´t make clear what was expected.

fixes a problem where two levels were shown overlapped when quickly clicking Next more than once, or quickly clicking more than one level in the level selector.

fixes a problem where, after asking if the player wanted a tip, the UI was not being shown if an item on the board was selected.

improves the solution validation, making clearer the houses/walkway pieces that invalidates the solution.

Thank you so much for playing the game and for providing your feedback. Most of the above items were requested or reported by our amazing players.

Keep posting your suggestions on the Community Hub.