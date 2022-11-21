- Removed main menu typo of "new game" to "New Game" to match with the other choices
*Removed door_open_close sfx to scene in chapter 1 where it was out of place.
- Removed typo "Are they really going to be gone the entire up upcoming school year."
*Slight volume changes to several voice lines
Watashi Suzume update for 21 November 2022
Minor Patch 1
