Watashi Suzume update for 21 November 2022

Minor Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed main menu typo of "new game" to "New Game" to match with the other choices
    *Removed door_open_close sfx to scene in chapter 1 where it was out of place.
  • Removed typo "Are they really going to be gone the entire up upcoming school year."
    *Slight volume changes to several voice lines

