EARLY ACCESS IS AVAILABLE !

This is it !

This is the time !

You can let off steam and take your revenge !

Exterminate the virus, again and again !

The scenario mode is fully playable, in its 3 difficulty modes.

The survival mode is also totally playable, and it will also give you cold sweats!

Anticipate, dodge, be precise and run to hope to be among the best players.

As we have said in the past, we want to respect the players.

And we hope to create a synergy on STEAM to motivate us, compete with each other on scores and times !

We intend to organize informal contests to see who is the best at a given time.

We want to make each week a game goal that everyone can participate in.

Who will be the best ?

Who will be able to do better ?

Who can go faster ?

The winner will be highlighted at the end of each week.

The details of the organization are still to be decided on our side, but we really believe in this concept of self-motivation in the group of players.

Talk to us on the forum, and we will answer you as soon as possible.

Talk about us around you, launch competitions, challenges to your contacts and friends.

And thank you for your indulgence: there are only two of us, and we will only be able to answer you in the evening.

Death to Covid!