Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9986247 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 20:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed: Sometimes not correct clouds/ocean color after loading a game from ingame Pause menu Fixed: Not hidden Sleep screen in case of player Death during sleep Fixed: Not disabled Environment tab in Settings when opened from ingame Pause menu Added: Smooth time advance when performing actions (Shadows are not jumping anymore) Fixed: Water collector provided clean water when submerged in the Ocean Fixed: Not shown player's Wet status in Inventory on some screen resolutions Fixed: Not shown player's Salt status in Inventory in some localizations Fixed: Visible attachment rope for the Rudder model blueprint before being attached

