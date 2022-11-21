 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 21 November 2022

Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 2

Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed: Sometimes not correct clouds/ocean color after loading a game from ingame Pause menu
  2. Fixed: Not hidden Sleep screen in case of player Death during sleep
  3. Fixed: Not disabled Environment tab in Settings when opened from ingame Pause menu
  4. Added: Smooth time advance when performing actions (Shadows are not jumping anymore)
  5. Fixed: Water collector provided clean water when submerged in the Ocean
  6. Fixed: Not shown player's Wet status in Inventory on some screen resolutions
  7. Fixed: Not shown player's Salt status in Inventory in some localizations
  8. Fixed: Visible attachment rope for the Rudder model blueprint before being attached

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

