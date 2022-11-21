Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 2

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Sometimes not correct clouds/ocean color after loading a game from ingame Pause menu
- Fixed: Not hidden Sleep screen in case of player Death during sleep
- Fixed: Not disabled Environment tab in Settings when opened from ingame Pause menu
- Added: Smooth time advance when performing actions (Shadows are not jumping anymore)
- Fixed: Water collector provided clean water when submerged in the Ocean
- Fixed: Not shown player's Wet status in Inventory on some screen resolutions
- Fixed: Not shown player's Salt status in Inventory in some localizations
- Fixed: Visible attachment rope for the Rudder model blueprint before being attached
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed depots in testing_2 branch