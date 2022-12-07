 Skip to content

What The Dub?! update for 7 December 2022

Patch 2.0 Released!

Build 9986185

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What The Dub?! version 2.0 is now available!
  • 125 new clips to dub!
  • Twitch Chat Pick the Next Clip
  • Ranked Voting Option
  • Dub Moderation
  • New Submission SFX
  • Progressive Scoring Options
  • Updated Profanity Filter

New clips are automatically added to your clip library. New or current players will see these randomly mixed into their unplayed clip pool. Players who have viewed all of the previously available clips will see the new content immediately.

