Patch 2.0 Released!

What The Dub?! version 2.0 is now available!

**

125 new clips to dub!

Twitch Chat Pick the Next Clip

Ranked Voting Option

Dub Moderation

New Submission SFX

Progressive Scoring Options

Updated Profanity Filter

**

New clips are automatically added to your clip library. New or current players will see these randomly mixed into their unplayed clip pool. Players who have viewed all of the previously available clips will see the new content immediately.

Join our Discord

Run into a new bug? Got a tip or suggestion? Submit a ticket here.