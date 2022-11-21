 Skip to content

Metori update for 21 November 2022

Big bug fixes, balancing changes

Some rather small changes that add up to a big difference in gameplay.

Here's the changes:

-Made the tutorial work more consistently, and be more clear to new players

-Fixed a long-standing bug to do with framerate causing ships to move faster than intended

-Fixed a long-standing bug where miners / harvesters picked their first mining target poorly, so minerals took a long time to roll in

-Fixed a bug to do with graphical options not updating on level load.

-Changed wording in menus to be easier to understand.

Balance Changes:

-You can no longer capture stations with bullets. This should make fights a lot riskier.

Fly on, Pilots
-Enemby

