Big bug fixes, balancing changes

Some rather small changes that add up to a big difference in gameplay.
Here's the changes:
-Made the tutorial work more consistently, and be more clear to new players
-Fixed a long-standing bug to do with framerate causing ships to move faster than intended
-Fixed a long-standing bug where miners / harvesters picked their first mining target poorly, so minerals took a long time to roll in
-Fixed a bug to do with graphical options not updating on level load.
-Changed wording in menus to be easier to understand.
Balance Changes:
-You can no longer capture stations with bullets. This should make fights a lot riskier.
Fly on, Pilots
-Enemby
Changed files in this update