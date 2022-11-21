Frozen Flame | Hotfix 0.65.0.5

Today’s update is focused on improving quality of life by adding additional gameplay settings.

New gameplay settings

Fly settings

We have noticed that you didn’t like that we took away your ability to fly inside energy barriers. This shouldn’t be the case in the first place - it was just a bug that crawled into the Early Access release. But we heard you and added an option to turn this off. Please keep in mind that Cradle of Keepers was designed with this limitation in mind.

Encumbrance

Your feedback made it evident that the current encumbrance system is simply not enjoyable, so we decided to tune it. Now when the character is over-encumbered, they won't be so severely slowed down, but won't be able to sprint. However, if you carry too much (above 100% of the max carry weight), you will face some limitations. We also added a toggle and a setting for the encumbrance threshold.

Other settings

Changed the name of an argument that was responsible for the health received after the resurrection.

Added an argument that allows you to change the amount of refunded resources after you demolish building modules.

All settings list was updated at Game.ini file: https://github.com/DreamsideInteractive/FrozenFlameServer/blob/main/Game.ini

Local Play settings

We added a guide on how to customize local play if you don’t play on a dedicated server.

You can find it by following this link:

https://github.com/DreamsideInteractive/FrozenFlameServer/blob/main/LocalCoopSettings.md

We will add a separate interface to change the settings of your game in the future.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from crafting Loom. You can find it on Artisan Table.

Changed the maximum number of items in a stack for planks and other resources.

Log weight was reduced.

Fixed ritual in Bard Island. Now it completes automatically.

