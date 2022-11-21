Astral Shipwright 1.10 - The processing update

The new 1.10 update is now live! As a highlight, it brings a complete rewrite of the resource processing system, designed for accurate processing times and fast-forward operation. It also introduces Aracca Station, a new area that will act as a high orbit destination.

Changelog

New

Add new Aracca station

Add specific impulse display to the engine selection

Erebus engine now weights 5 T, Fuji engine 20 T

Improved module group panel

Bugs

Fix processing interrupted for every stack of produced resources

Fix mining rigs/processing modules interrupting fast forward immediately when used concurrently

Fix centrifuge compartment unable to support mining rigs

Fix some trading operations picking the wrong cargo slot

See you soon for more!

Stranger