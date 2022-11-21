 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astral Shipwright update for 21 November 2022

Astral Shipwright 1.10 - The processing update

Share · View all patches · Build 9986057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new 1.10 update is now live! As a highlight, it brings a complete rewrite of the resource processing system, designed for accurate processing times and fast-forward operation. It also introduces Aracca Station, a new area that will act as a high orbit destination.

Changelog

New

  • Add new Aracca station
  • Add specific impulse display to the engine selection
  • Erebus engine now weights 5 T, Fuji engine 20 T
  • Improved module group panel

Bugs

  • Fix processing interrupted for every stack of produced resources
  • Fix mining rigs/processing modules interrupting fast forward immediately when used concurrently
  • Fix centrifuge compartment unable to support mining rigs
  • Fix some trading operations picking the wrong cargo slot

See you soon for more!

Stranger

Changed files in this update

Depot 1728182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link