Astral Shipwright 1.10 - The processing update

The new 1.10 update is now live! As a highlight, it brings a complete rewrite of the resource processing system, designed for accurate processing times and fast-forward operation. It also introduces Aracca Station, a new area that will act as a high orbit destination.
Changelog
New
- Add new Aracca station
- Add specific impulse display to the engine selection
- Erebus engine now weights 5 T, Fuji engine 20 T
- Improved module group panel
Bugs
- Fix processing interrupted for every stack of produced resources
- Fix mining rigs/processing modules interrupting fast forward immediately when used concurrently
- Fix centrifuge compartment unable to support mining rigs
- Fix some trading operations picking the wrong cargo slot
See you soon for more!
Stranger
