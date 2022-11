Share · View all patches · Build 9986051 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 20:13:19 UTC by Wendy

1.2.1.0 Patch Notes

Just some small tweaks and fixes in between working on bigger things.

Changes

Right shift now works for building multiple towers.

Fixes

Fixed the existence of 'ghost' buildings on certain tiles.

Fixed shredder sometimes going through terrain on new tiles.

Quadruple defense record should now properly reset with the others when xp is reset.