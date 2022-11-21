Overhaul Patch 1.2

A Comprehensive List of All Bug Fixes/Gameplay Changes:
- Fixed a bug with one of the gates on Level 5 (prevented player from leaving boss
area)
- Fixed a bug involving the elevator in Lab Level
- Fixed an enemy bug that was popping up on Level 5
- Updated and added to the player inventory menu
-Added glossary of enemies
-Added glossary of items
-Edited aesthetic of menus
- Added notifications for each level
-Level name(s), number(s), whether or not secret levels
- Balanced the early-game enemy stats to create a more even play experience
- Added visual intros to each boss with description
- Updated melee weapons to do more damage through
leveling up, creating a more balanced experience between Firearm and Melee
skillsets throughout leveling up.
-Updated the UI
-Updated the Pause Menu
-Added Save Game option
-Save Game feature saves all stats, earned secret weapons/items, and last
level and player's last position in last level.
-Added more sfx for guns
-gun empty click on all guns
-Made the HellRazor do more damage, less cooldown duration,
and longer use time
-Edited enemy layout on some of levels to create more
even feel
-Edited enemies collisions to prevent getting stuck on
certain objects
-Tweaked the soundtrack so that it should reset less
often
-Cleaned up a few areas of level 5 to be more
fluid gameplay experience
-Edited Level 1 and Level 2 enemy placement to create
a better combat experience
- Added more sfx to enemies (idle/attack/death)
- Added more sfx to environment
-doors/level exits/portals/etc...
-items/tools/doors unlocked/locked
-hellish tortured screams to level 4
-Added tips throughout game to help player(s)
with certain obstacles/objectives
-Added more sfx for player
-on jump
-on take damage
-on death
-Added new introduction animation to Level 1 boss
-Fixed collisions on cars in Level 2
-Edited Level 3 (Changed the look mostly)
-Added checkpoints in levels that periodically save
your progress and location in map
-Added ability to dodge Drone ranged attack
Can't wait to hear back from you guys on what you think! Thanks everyone and happy gaming!
Best Regards,
John
