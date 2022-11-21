Overhaul Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9986048 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 20:06:25 UTC by Wendy

A Comprehensive List of All Bug Fixes/Gameplay Changes:

Fixed a bug with one of the gates on Level 5 (prevented player from leaving boss

area)

area) Fixed a bug involving the elevator in Lab Level

Fixed an enemy bug that was popping up on Level 5

Updated and added to the player inventory menu

-Added glossary of enemies

-Added glossary of items

-Edited aesthetic of menus

-Level name(s), number(s), whether or not secret levels

Added visual intros to each boss with description

Updated melee weapons to do more damage through

leveling up, creating a more balanced experience between Firearm and Melee

skillsets throughout leveling up.

-Updated the UI

-Updated the Pause Menu

-Added Save Game option

-Save Game feature saves all stats, earned secret weapons/items, and last

level and player's last position in last level.

-Added more sfx for guns

-gun empty click on all guns

-Made the HellRazor do more damage, less cooldown duration,

and longer use time

-Edited enemy layout on some of levels to create more

even feel

-Edited enemies collisions to prevent getting stuck on

certain objects

-Tweaked the soundtrack so that it should reset less

often

-Cleaned up a few areas of level 5 to be more

fluid gameplay experience

-Edited Level 1 and Level 2 enemy placement to create

a better combat experience

Added more sfx to environment

-doors/level exits/portals/etc...

-items/tools/doors unlocked/locked

-hellish tortured screams to level 4

-Added tips throughout game to help player(s)

with certain obstacles/objectives

-Added more sfx for player

-on jump

-on take damage

-on death

-Added new introduction animation to Level 1 boss

-Fixed collisions on cars in Level 2

-Edited Level 3 (Changed the look mostly)

-Added checkpoints in levels that periodically save

your progress and location in map

-Added ability to dodge Drone ranged attack

Can't wait to hear back from you guys on what you think! Thanks everyone and happy gaming!

Best Regards,

John