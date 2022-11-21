Battle Bands Early Access Patch #20

Break off the knob, because you're listening to Riff Radio!

Thanks for tuning in, folks! Today we've got Early Access Patch #20 for you, which includes Tour Score, a score at the end of every Tour run based on a number of factors, such as Tour Amplifiers. Amplifiers are difficulty modifiers you can use to tweak Tour runs and lower or raise your Tour Score!

On top of this there have been a number of balance changes and a few bug fixes.

New Features:

Tour Score!

At the end of every Tour you receive a score based on how far you made it, multiplied by your difficulty level! Every rocker gets a high score that is collected in the Compendium under the Rankings section. Compare your high score with the rest of the bands in Riff City!

(Tour Score rankings update every 15 minutes)



Difficulty Amplifiers!

On the band setup screen there are four different difficulty Amplifiers you can adjust to control how difficult your Tour will be.

Boss Strength: adjusts the starting Tour Level of each boss, making them much stronger throughout the run OR making them begin weaker to give you easier battles.

adjusts the starting Tour Level of each boss, making them much stronger throughout the run OR making them begin weaker to give you easier battles. Upgrade Pips: changes how fast cards upgrade, giving you that quick boost or making each upgrade count for much more.

changes how fast cards upgrade, giving you that quick boost or making each upgrade count for much more. Boss Hype: increases your opponent's starting hype, giving them an edge. Alternatively, decrease the opponent starting hype to give yourself that edge!

increases your opponent's starting hype, giving them an edge. Alternatively, decrease the opponent starting hype to give yourself that edge! Inflation: makes shops more or less expensive - depending on the kind of challenge you want.

We're pumped for you all to try out these new Amplifiers!

General Changes:

Randomize character bugs fixed.

Half Speaker in parking lot fixed.

"Pointed" hat issues with sideburns fixed.

"Protective" upgrade description fixed.

Balance Changes:

Bots:

"Scrap Titan" Tour level 1: 1 more "Glitch" -1 card draw.

"Bardbarians" Tour level 3: -1 card draw.

"Jackal Brothers" Tour Level 3: -1 energy.

"Coin Ops" Tour Level 4: -1 "Overclocked CPU"

"Caper Crew" Tour Level 5: -1 energy. Tour Level 7: -1 energy.

"Riff Rats" Tour Level 7 & 8: -1 energy.

"Skidmarks" Tour Level 7: -1 energy.

"Real Good Boys" Tour level 8: -1 energy.

"The Final Judgement" slightly stronger.

Cards:

"Awe Inspiring Refrain" no longer exhausts.

"Friendly Chorus" now adds an "Acquaintance" to the top of your deck.

"Hard Whammy" Bot weights adjusted.

"Story Introduction" no longer draws cards on complete.

"Buddy" no longer exhausts.

"Riff For Assistance" costs 1 fewer energy, "Too Fast" upgrade replaced with "Burning" "Exploding" upgrade replaced with "More"

"Smashing Rhythm" upgrade "Speedy" replaced with "Exploding"

"Hurl Insults" upgrade "Mean" replaced with "Jacked Up"

"Groovin' with the Beat" (All) "Speedy" upgrade replaced with "Zen"

"Spicy Verse" (Guitar) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Fierce"

"Spicy Verse" (Drums) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Heavy"

"Jazzy Hook" (Guitar) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Clever"

"Catchy Chorus" (Guitar) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Defensive"

"Catchy Chorus" (Bass) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Forgettable"

"Catchy Chorus" (Keyboard) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Wicked"

"Brilliant Bridge" (Bass) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Informative"

"Brilliant Bridge" (Keyboard) upgrade "Exhaustingly Long" replaced with "Wicked"

"Loud Keys" upgrade "Exploding" replaced with "Fierce"

"Loud Riff" upgrade "Exploding" replaced with "Pensive"

"Loud Lick" upgrade "Exploding" replaced with "Forgettable"

"Loud Beat" upgrade "Exploding" replaced with "Heavy"

And that wraps up today's Riff Radio news update! Be sure to join our Discord if you're looking for new band-mates to play with or want to give us some feedback. Come by and brag about your new high scores!!

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)