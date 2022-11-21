LEAP into the Wild. Our Wednesday Even it here!

Hello Mercenaries,

First off I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who joined our controller playtest on Friday! We had a lot of great feedback, and have a lot to review. We want to let you know how important it is for us to run these tests and to gather your feedback, each update will make LEAP that much more enjoyable.

If you joined in on Friday we're also giving you both rewards:

2500C// in-game currency

2x Contractor bonus

Now that we have said our thank-yous it's time for our Wild Wednesday Event once again! Any of our controller testers are welcome to participate (but fair warning our mouse + keyboard players will be armed and ready). To join check out the details below:

Special Instructions

(Nov 23)event will run from 4pm EST until 5pm EST

This game mode will be a rotation of Stomping Grounds, Capture the Core, Control, and Team Annihilation played through our various game matches

Please join the server "Devs + Community Jam"

Everyone is welcome to join!

Prizes for Joining

2500C// sweet sweet credits to buy yourself some luxury guns, decals, and skins in the Black Market

As a reminder, we run our in-game chats over Discord so if you’d like to join the action feel free to enter the voice chat with our dev team and community! That’s all for now folks, feel free to ask any questions and if you’d like to be a part of our community please LEAP on into the Discord by clicking the link below.