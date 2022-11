Build v. 22.11.21a

The regular version of the game has been updated!

The new features are the same as those included in the Alpha version until 21st, November 2022's Update. The list can be found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1797490/discussions/0/6202034451744528101/

WARNING: After updating, you must start a new game to avoid bugs and crashes. Old saves won't work well.

Any problems you have with the game, please contact me. Thank you!