-Fixed some attack effects still occurring while dying
-Fixed some attack effects still occurring despite taking no damage from them (notably Leaches' bites)
-Time scale adjustments are now reset on death (this includes adjustments from Yellow/Blue Sand)
-Generalized how time scale adjustments affect the pitch of the music
-Fixed rare case of screen warp fade overlay staying on screen after death (probably?)
-Post-game content changes
Crupt update for 21 November 2022
Update 45
