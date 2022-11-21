 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fuchian Chronicles update for 21 November 2022

Chapter 4 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9985689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed a portrait bug in Chapter 2 a little before release... and it messed up a transfer event. It's been patched now, thanks to Nether for catching it!

Changed files in this update

Fuchian Chronicles Content Depot 1789051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link