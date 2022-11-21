I fixed a portrait bug in Chapter 2 a little before release... and it messed up a transfer event. It's been patched now, thanks to Nether for catching it!
Fuchian Chronicles update for 21 November 2022
Chapter 4 Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fuchian Chronicles Content Depot 1789051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update