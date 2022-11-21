 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 21 November 2022

Control User Settings & DirectX12 disabled (again!)

Share · View all patches · Build 9985631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It appears that some people on newer hardware are struggling with performance compared to older hardware. Somehow DirectX12 has re-enabled itself in the build settings. I've disabled it again and hopefully that should fix it....if not, please let me know in the Bug Report tab on Discussions.

In the user settings menu I've added some control over player height and turning sensitivity. These aren't currently saving, so you'll have to do it again each time you load up. I should have save settings working soon....

