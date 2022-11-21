V0.92 - Hotfix/patch

A quick update in-between our normal schedule, as I felt these changes were important enough to justify a quick patch
A new toggle in the settings menu has been added to enable "reduced motion sickness". This option Will remove the camera sway, cursor follow & deck waves.
Changelog
- New settings toggle for motion sickness reduction. This option will help those that do not found their sea legs yet!
- Changed the 'locked npc' minimap icon to a 'x-marks-the-spot' icon, as it clashed with the door icons. The X will be more clear as a point of interest on the map. We're pirates after all!
