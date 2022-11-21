 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 21 November 2022

World Cup 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9985611

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first matches of the World Cup 2022 🏆 have ended. Qatar got beaten 0:2. England scored 6 goals.

This was a great occasion to drink a couple of spirits. After night libation Kasimir got a vision...

Argentina will be in the final, but first, they will struggle with Poland. Here are some of his predictions!

Who do you think is going to win the final match and get the prize? How far Kasimir's National Team can go? What's your favorite team?

Let us know here or on our discord_server

Kasimir out

