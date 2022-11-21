 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 21 November 2022

11/21/2022 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9985522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased the brightness of the head torch to match the new brightness that has been set in the sequel that we are now working on....

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link