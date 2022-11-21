Public Beta for v1.0.8s

NOTE: Game saves and wolves are compatible with the last patch, v1.0.8r, as is multiplayer -- you can do multiplayer games with players who do not have this beta.
BETA 1
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Reduced how fast snow accumulates on terrain.
- Reduced scene brightness in scent view at night, when on Basic Sky & Veg mode.
BUGS FIXED:
- Pups run off and get lost frequently when journeying to new den.
- In multiplayer games, Host Transfer does not include non-friends of new host when a friends-only game is transferred. (It now adds all current players to the "allowed" list for that game.)
- In Account popup, Explore tab breaks on a second access.
- Animals hover above the ground on some Amethyst cliff rocks.
- Occasional brief white flash when Distance Blur is enabled. (Mostly fixed, but still a very occasional visual artifact, nowhere as bright as before.)
- Wrong action glyphs on some notification text.
- Fixes to some obscure bugs in main menu, when filtering wolves.
- Small gaps in deep snow in a few places.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
Changed depots in beta branch