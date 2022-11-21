Patch v0.5.1: Improved Input Arrows Visibility

The goal of this update is to improve Input Arrows visibility on ground indicators, so that the required input is clear at a quick glance.
Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!
v0.5.1 changes
- Updated the size of ground input indicators to match their timing hitbox more closely. This was omitted in patch v0.5 despite the significant track speed changes. As a result they are now bigger across the board, especially in Flying mode.
- Updated the graphics of the ground input indicators to make their border thinner and their arrows more visible.
Changed files in this update