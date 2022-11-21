 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Melody's Escape 2 update for 21 November 2022

Patch v0.5.1: Improved Input Arrows Visibility

Share · View all patches · Build 9985473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The goal of this update is to improve Input Arrows visibility on ground indicators, so that the required input is clear at a quick glance.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

v0.5.1 changes

  • Updated the size of ground input indicators to match their timing hitbox more closely. This was omitted in patch v0.5 despite the significant track speed changes. As a result they are now bigger across the board, especially in Flying mode.
  • Updated the graphics of the ground input indicators to make their border thinner and their arrows more visible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link