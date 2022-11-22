Update: New Ship and Questline

What's New
This update adds a new obtainable ship model. Note that the models of the King's Galleon and the Battlemaster's Voyager ships have been changed to this new model. If you already have one of these ships, you'll notice your decorations will not match up with the new model. If you inspect the ship item in your inventory, there is an option to quickly retrieve all of your placed decorations on that ship.
We have also added some new dungeons and a quest line originating from an inhabitant of the recently introduced marshland islands. Find him within the mist and discover what kind of deep trouble he has gotten himself into.
Coming Next
Next we plan to work on some additional features for the map interface as well as the normal bug fixes and small improvements.
Changes
- Added a new ship model. The King's Galleon and Battlemaster's Voyager ships have been updated to have this new model. If you had one of these ships previously, your decorations will not match up with the new model. Inspect the ship item to find the option to retrieve all decorations from a ship if needed.
- Added new point of interests.
- Added a new quest line that can start on Marshland Islands.
- You can now turn in some side quests at a mailbox in addition to returning back to the quest giver.
- Fixed an issue where you could not mark some islands on the map that are where large islands used to exist.
- Fixed cure poison recipe not showing up at cooking stations after it was learned.
- Lowered the recipe requirements of some ship decorations.
- Thick rawhide now drops more often.
- Increased chance for silver and gold ore to drop at higher levels.
- The ancient rope for the "Rope Request" quest not drops from all ancient chests, both locked and unlocked.
- Added a nightbloom flower that can only spawn at night.
- Added nightbloom flower as a requirement to some crafting recipes.
- Fixed some areas in caves where you could get stuck.
- Fixed some exploitable areas in caves allowing you to get out of the level bounds.
- Fixed some typos.
- Fixed an issue where the trap door in the innkeeper's cellar could teleport you out of bounds.
- Fixed an issue with the Songbird's Medallion and Sea Stained Heart epic items having the wrong stats.
- Increased the chance for the Mistwalker spider to. spawn.
- Fixed a bug where the prefix of equippable items could be different than indicated in the recently looted UI.
- Added an icon to spirit's burden effect.
- Lowered the amount of white truffles required in some recipes.
- Increased herbalism and cooking xp.
- Increased fishing xp at higher levels.
- Fixed an issue where you could get locked out of the Marauder's Guild Chambers.
- Fixed an issue with the Marauder's Guild Map Secrets quest where you could complete the quest but leave the dialogue before starting the next quest.
- Fixed an issue with the Crime and Punishment quest starting again when you kill a prison warden even after you've completed the quest.
- Decreased consume chance on some rare fishing lures.
- Decreased the ancient key crafting recipe requirements.
- Fixed an issue with the Marauder's Revenge quest not having the correct quest text.
- Fixed an issue with the Moonrock Amulet applying its effect during the day instead of night.
- Fixed some journals not having tooltips when moused over.
- Fixed some points of interest on the Marshland Islands without a shack being named "Abandoned Shack".
- Fixed Quartermaster's Ring having lower stats than other rings of equivalent rarity.
- Fixed talent UI not scaling correctly with wide resolutions.
- Pirate king islands now have a unique map island icon when marked on the map.
