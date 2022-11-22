Update: New Ship and Questline

What's New

This update adds a new obtainable ship model. Note that the models of the King's Galleon and the Battlemaster's Voyager ships have been changed to this new model. If you already have one of these ships, you'll notice your decorations will not match up with the new model. If you inspect the ship item in your inventory, there is an option to quickly retrieve all of your placed decorations on that ship.

We have also added some new dungeons and a quest line originating from an inhabitant of the recently introduced marshland islands. Find him within the mist and discover what kind of deep trouble he has gotten himself into.

Coming Next

Next we plan to work on some additional features for the map interface as well as the normal bug fixes and small improvements.

Changes