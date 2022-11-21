 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 21 November 2022

Solved "Cat Croquettes"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

lost croquettes in the level snowmobile cat
is solved, if you go back to the map,
and you will search well, you will find croquettes

