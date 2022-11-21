1.0.1 Patch, and Happy Launch!

Thanks to all players for the support on day one so far, it really means the world to me :)
Launch was rocky (had to delay the release by almost 3 days!), but it's turned out in the end, and I've learned a lot from the past few days.
I've got a lot more plans for games in store, and I'm infinitely grateful for everyone who's chosen to follow me on my journey. It's gonna be a great one!
Also, I've fixed a pesky bug one of the playtesters has found.
- Fixed a bug that let players pause the game to cheat death.
Happy drawing!
