1.0.1 Patch, and Happy Launch!

Thanks to all players for the support on day one so far, it really means the world to me :)

Launch was rocky (had to delay the release by almost 3 days!), but it's turned out in the end, and I've learned a lot from the past few days.

I've got a lot more plans for games in store, and I'm infinitely grateful for everyone who's chosen to follow me on my journey. It's gonna be a great one!

Also, I've fixed a pesky bug one of the playtesters has found.

Fixed a bug that let players pause the game to cheat death.

Happy drawing!