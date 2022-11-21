The Civilization VI Leader Pass begins now - Meet the Great Negotiators!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Leader Pass begins today, starting with The Great Negotiators. Each Leader Pass release contains brand new leaders decked out with inventive abilities, each designed to tease out clever new playstyles and challenge veteran CIV players in surprising ways. You’ll also see a few familiar leaders, reinvented to represent them at a different stage on their journey through history. Forget the old ways and put your safe strategies to bed—the Civilization VI Leader Pass will forever change the way you rule.

The Great Negotiators includes:

Abraham Lincoln

Nzinga Mbande

Saladin

Abraham Lincoln was President for only four years, but during that time he abolished slavery, successfully waged the Civil War, and catapulted the United States into the industrial age.

Unique Leader Ability: Emancipation Proclamation

Gives Industrial Zones extra loyalty and a free unit when built, while reducing loyalty for each plantation.

Nzinga Mbande, an important figure in Angolan history and in the early history of colonialism in Africa, struggled to establish a voice for herself (and a kingdom to rule), deftly bouncing between various kingdoms and playing the European powers off of each other all the while.

Unique Leader Ability: Queen of Matambe and Ndongo

Grants cities on the same continent as your capital extra yields but diminishes yields of cities on your home continent.

Saladin was the name given to him by his foes, but his allies knew him as Salah ad-Din Yusuf ibn Ayyub, a Kurdish noble who rose to command the Arabic armies of the Faithful as the first sultan of Egypt and Syria. Saladin was given a military and religious education by his father Najm ad-Din Ayyub, former warden of the fortress at Tikrit.

Unique Leader Ability: The Victorious

Grants flanking and support bonuses to all combat and religious units.

These incoming leaders for existing civilizations are included as part of Civilization VI Anthology or available to purchase separately as part of the new Leader Pass.* Each leader will arrive with a suite of surprising new or updated abilities alongside inventive new agendas that'll change the way you play when pursuing world domination.

_*_ Base game required to access Civilization VI: Leader Pass content. Some prior DLC required to play some content included in the Leader Pass.