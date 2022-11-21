Neodori Forever 1.1.0 is finally out!

We've worked hard on this new update and we are proud to say it's finally released!
We have added many new modes, characters, skin and fixed many issues players have encountered.
Enjoy and keep racing!
New
- Added native MacOS support!
- Added brand new story line with new characters
- Added New Rivals
- Added New Skins
- Added Zen Mode
- Added Rival Rush
- Added Opponent Info in the bottom-left corner of the game screen
Changes
- Made night sky more accurate
- Rebalanced Rivals Races
- Rebalanced Health Depletion
- Rebalanced Driver Physics
Fixes
- Fix bug in loading screen
- Fix various other bugs and issues
Changed files in this update