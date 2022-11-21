Neodori Forever 1.1.0 is finally out!

We've worked hard on this new update and we are proud to say it's finally released!

We have added many new modes, characters, skin and fixed many issues players have encountered.

Enjoy and keep racing!

New

Added native MacOS support!

Added brand new story line with new characters

Added New Rivals

Added New Skins

Added Zen Mode

Added Rival Rush

Added Opponent Info in the bottom-left corner of the game screen

Changes

Made night sky more accurate

Rebalanced Rivals Races

Rebalanced Health Depletion

Rebalanced Driver Physics

Fixes