Neodori Forever update for 21 November 2022

Neodori Forever 1.1.0 is finally out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've worked hard on this new update and we are proud to say it's finally released!
We have added many new modes, characters, skin and fixed many issues players have encountered.

Enjoy and keep racing!

New

  • Added native MacOS support!
  • Added brand new story line with new characters
  • Added New Rivals
  • Added New Skins
  • Added Zen Mode
  • Added Rival Rush
  • Added Opponent Info in the bottom-left corner of the game screen

Changes

  • Made night sky more accurate
  • Rebalanced Rivals Races
  • Rebalanced Health Depletion
  • Rebalanced Driver Physics

Fixes

  • Fix bug in loading screen
  • Fix various other bugs and issues

