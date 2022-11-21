Do you want an over-powered weapon that also grants special abilities?
Do you want to explore a new procedural quest line that can take you to never-before-seen locations?
Join the Legendary Weapons Beta!
Somewhere a relic hunter is awaiting a delivery, a package that will never arrive... unless you find it.
But that's just the beginning. You'll learn about a powerful ancient item: what it can do, how it was made, who used it, and eventually, where it is now. Follow this never-the-same-twice* story to give your away team even more flexibility to handle the tough situations they always find themselves in...
Sample Items:
Join the beta today, it's open to everyone and joining it (or leaving it) doesn't break saves!
- There are over 100 ways this quest can play out, not counting the final conversation with the relic hunter.
Changed depots in betafromnowon branch