Approaching Infinity update for 21 November 2022

Legendary Weapons Beta

Do you want an over-powered weapon that also grants special abilities?
Do you want to explore a new procedural quest line that can take you to never-before-seen locations?

Join the Legendary Weapons Beta!

Somewhere a relic hunter is awaiting a delivery, a package that will never arrive... unless you find it.

But that's just the beginning. You'll learn about a powerful ancient item: what it can do, how it was made, who used it, and eventually, where it is now. Follow this never-the-same-twice* story to give your away team even more flexibility to handle the tough situations they always find themselves in...

Sample Items:

Join the beta today, it's open to everyone and joining it (or leaving it) doesn't break saves!

  • There are over 100 ways this quest can play out, not counting the final conversation with the relic hunter.

