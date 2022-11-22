 Skip to content

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales update for 22 November 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v1.1121.0.0 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

This hotfix addresses crashes that could occur for some players in boss fights when using venom powers, and in the final scene of the game. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank the players that reported this issue and helped us out confirming the fix.

The teams at Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games are closely watching player reports and actively working on a patch with more bugfixes, to be released soon.

Patch Notes

  • Implemented a fix for crashes that could occur in boss fights and in the final scene of the game.

For other issues we are currently tracking or investigating, please refer to our Known Issues. If you encounter any of these problems, please contact support to help us gather more data and insights.

