Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v1.1121.0.0 Hotfix

Hey everyone,

This hotfix addresses crashes that could occur for some players in boss fights when using venom powers, and in the final scene of the game. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank the players that reported this issue and helped us out confirming the fix.

The teams at Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games are closely watching player reports and actively working on a patch with more bugfixes, to be released soon.

Patch Notes

Implemented a fix for crashes that could occur in boss fights and in the final scene of the game.