Automobilista 2 V1.4.3.3 & Racin´ USA Pt3 RELEASED!



Automobilista 2 V1.4.3.3 & Racin´ USA Pt3 are now officially released! Along with the new oval tracks from Racin´ USA Pt3 & Spa Francorhcamps 1970 for owners of the Spa DLC and packages that include that, the new update brings the Corvette GTP to Group C class free for all users, along a long list of further fixes and improvements.

Please note that with the official release of Racin´ USA Pt3, Auto Club and WTT Speedways are now restricted to owners of Racin´ USA Pt3 and packages that include it.

V1.4.1.3 -> V1.4.3.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Spa-Francorchamps 1970 (Part of Spa-Francorchamps DLC & packages that include it)

Added Short Oval & Speedway configurations for Opala 1986 Stock Car, Stock Car Omega, Copa Montana, Super V8

Added Low Downforce variants for all GT1 & Group C cars

GENERAL

Fixed poor performance issues in Time Trial mode

Fixed vehicle name disappearing after toggling from class list mode on pre race leaderboard

Made mandatory stop available in timed races as a user option; Added separate counter for valid mandatory stops; Fixed time+1lap races allowing mandatory stops in last lap; Mandatory stops must now be completed as far as pit exit trigger to count as valid (effectively preventing valid mandatory stops in last lap of a timed race with no extra lap)

Fixed bug where sometimes the real weather from previous session would load in current session in championship mode & made default championship race distance scaling 100%

Fixed some users having ABS/TC/SC forcibly disabled in multiplayer lobbies that have the force realistic driving setting enabled

Adjusted logic to help prevent incorrectly switching to 'build/off' ERS mode when driving on wide but legal exit curbs in Qual/TT sessions and adjusted auto logic to always use Qual mode in TT

Addressed an issue that could lead to default red vehicle skins for users with very large custom FFB scripts

Vehicles no longer spawn with engine running in garage

Updated Logitech and Fanatec SDKs

Fixed default axis mapping for Logitech G29 & G923

Added Logitech G PRO Wheel preset

Added preset buttons for Fanatec Generic controller profile

Fixed Proximity Arrow Logic to correctly display nearest Opponents

FFB: Fixed for potential hard pull in FFB with new lock stops implementation; Removed lockstop code from them as this is now handled outside of scripts

FFB: Added new Functions for use in FFB script, adjusted Default & Default+ profiles to improve lockstops, (now acting outside of usable steering range) FFB SCRIPTS: Exposed rear wheels "slide" & "stretch" metric to ffb script; Changed "offtrack" collision metric to "crashing", added additional crash metric "spinning"; Added wheel vertical G's metric for all 4 wheels

Full Course Yellow: Made it easier to give back illegal overtakes to AI during full course yellow; Prevented a issue where more than one AI would overtake the player to regain position when only one AI should; Fixed some false positives and false negatives related to detection of offroad vehicles that you are allowed to overtake during full course yellow; Extended full course yellow HUD element to include name of driver to follow; Forced display of driver label for the driver a player should follow under full course yellow. Adjusted height of driver labels and their scaling when close to the camera; Allowed the leader to slow down more progressively during full course yellow; Increased the speed limit for the leader a few meters before the end of full course yellow; Added driver label for the car a player needs to follow under FCY; Fixed disconnected clients continuing to trigger double yellow and full course yellow events in some cases

Made vehicle adjustment messages visible in all HUD modes (seat adjustment/Brake bias setting etc)

Adjusted pitstop times for all series for more accurate pitstop losses: Reduced time car is hold when there is no service & for adjusting tire pressure; Reduced time crew takes to get to the car; Reduced chances of crew making a tire change error & time lost due to an error; reduced time it takes to fix front aero damage

UI & HUD

Added Radar HUD Gadget (customized HUD layouts may need re-adjusting)

Fixed leaderboard container incorrectly sized.

Fixed missing localisation of cockpit config description

Added weight jacker to In-Car Menu

Fixed LIVETRACK PRESET option label not localised

PHYSICS

Further physics developments for F-Trainers (both), F-Vee, Opala (all), Caterham (all)

Extensive revisions to Karts´ tire & chassis (all models)

Minor tire tread adjustments to Copa Classic FL, F-Classic Gen2 Soft compound

Minor thermodynamics fine-tuning to various tires

AMDM: Add random-only fuel leak with physics integration; Enabled AMDM for GT1 class

Revised suspension damage and wheel stress-induced loose wheel failure

Decreased RPM based engine wear slightly for F-V10 (both gens) & F-Reiza

Revised clutch wear rate on Omega and C3R clutches; Revised temperature ceiling on all carbon clutches (GT1/GTE/GT3, Super V8, most high end open wheelers and prototypes)

Revised engine heating and cooling for all Caterhams, karts & superkart

Copa Truck: Added function to cut 1st gear as per real trucks (1st gear is no longer available now rather than just being same as 2nd)

F-V10 Gen1: Revised aero; Stiffened 3rd spring front dampers; Reduced FFB pneumatic trail

F-V10 Gen2: Minor aero revisions; Stiffened 3rd spring front dampers; Reduced FFB pneumatic trail

F-Retro Gen1: Adjusted rear wing base downforce; Minor tire tread adjustment

F-Retro Gen2: Adjusted rear wing base downforce

F-Vintage (all models): Minor aero revisions: Raised default final gear for Cosworth-powered cars; decreased engine high RPM wear

Cateham 620R: corrected rear damper rates asymetry

McLaren 720S GT3: corrected rear toe default setting

Porsche GTE: Corrected fuel tank size

AI

Improved AI simulated times when sessions are skipped to much more accurate times (currently for the following class/vehicles (non oval variants): ARC, Caterham 620R, Caterham, Academy, Caterham Superlight, Caterham Supersport, Copa Montana, Copa Trucks, DPi, Formula 3, Formula Classic Gen1-3, Formula Reiza, Formula Retro Gen1-3, Formula Ultimate 2019, Formula Ultimate 2022, Formula USA 2022, Formula USA Gen1-3, Formula V10 Gen1-2, Formula V12, Formula Vintage Gen1-2, G55 Supercup,Group A DTM, Group C, GT Open, GT1, GT3, GT4, GT5, GTE, M1 Procar, Mini JCW, Oldstock Race, P1-P4, Porsche Cup, SprintRace, Super V8

AI now actively pursues draft of other cars and is more appropriately affected by turbulence from the car ahead

Reduced likelihood of AI deciding to do more stints than needed on races with accelerated fuel consumption

Fixed an issue where the AI would pit for fuel very near the end of a timed race needlessly

Fixed case where the AI could run out of fuel if the pit box was occupied

Added a small amount of per-vehicle variation to the AI starting fuel in oval races

Changed behaviour of AI in P/Q sessions to make weather related tyre pit stops immediately instead of delaying until the end of their current stint

Fixed a bug where AI could enter into hotlap instead of outlap behaviour immediately after leaving the pits in P/Q

Fixed an issue that caused the AI to make a 45 degrees movement on standing starts on some combos

Fixed AI not making decision to pit soon enough in mandatory stop races on circuits where pit entry starts before last sector

Fixed AI sliding sideways on banked roads while sitting on grid before race start, which would lead to AI taking drive through penalties for false start

F-Vintage: Adjusted behavior for safer & more consistent driving

Made AI more willing to overtake another AI that is trying to retire

AI calibration pass for Caterhams, F-V10 Gen1, F-V10 Gen2, Copa Classic FL, Copa Truck

Monza 1991: Rework AI lnes & performance

AUDIO

Added engine blown sound effect

Fixed missing internal audio for AI on Lotus 23 and Corvette C8R. Metalmoro MRX P4

Small adjustment to wall reflection delay.

Fixed a bug where reflected engine sound would not be altered by Player engine volume slider.

TRACKS

Adjusted bumpines of razor, flat & grooved curbs for all tracks

Spa-Francorchamps 2022: Fixed missing dynamic physics (source of bug causing cars not have visual damage); Minor changes to static vehicle placement; Adjusted amplitude of exit curb at Paul Frere

Fontana: Fixed AI crashing into tire bundles (apex barrier) during rolling start and/or formation lap

Kansai: Corrected garage door numbers

Granja Viana: 2022 layout adjustments, optimization art pass, wet track mapping fixes

Interlagos Kart: Re profile uneven surface at layout junctions in physical mesh; Fixed pit mechanic clipping garage door frame; Minor graphical adjustments

Londrina Kart: Corrected curb physics and sound for slotted curb type; Fixed an abnormal bump in a curb end; Adjusted garage depth; Rebuilt tire wall collision; Added missing kart racecon building collision

Ortona: Fixed pit garage tents hidden in some sessions; Smoothed some abnormal terrain; Minor graphical adjustments; Changed cone type layout

Velopark: Fixed 3rd sector trigger location causing pitstop in-lap not to count

Silverstone Natl: Smoothed an abnormal bump in the pit exit road

Adelaide: Removed armco barrier at T8 exit

Buenos Aires: Fixed collision at the outside concrete wall along the start finish straight

Monza 1991: Fix a camera clipping terrain and increase the near clip plane range

Silverstone 1975: Fixed flickering in pit lane camera(s)

Spa-Francorchamps 2022:

Nurburgring: Adjusted corner bollard location

Cascavel: Add track cut cheat block to pit lane entrance

Track Cameras : Added Donington GP and National VR cameras; Added Kyalami Historic VR cameras

VEHICLES

Copa Truck (All Models): Added Damage models and damaged dangling parts; Revised collisions; Fixed rear tyre animation skin

Corvette C8R: Fixed livery override material for fresnel and spec maps

Mitsubishi Lancer R & RS: Corrected window textures added for livery overrides

F-Vintage Gen1: Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collision

F-Vintage Gen2: Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collision

F-Retro Gen1 (All Models): Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collisions

F-Retro Gen2 (all models): Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collisions

F-Retro Gen3 (all models): Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collisions

F Vee (both): Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collision

Ultima GTR: Fixed water gauge issue

F-Ultimate 2022: Fixed the DRS wing animation on the low downforce variatiant

Lotus 49C: Fixed the AO on the front left wheel in the cockpit view

Mini Cooper 1965 Classic B: Entry added for livery overrides

McLaren F1 GTR: Fixed raindrops wiping bug

Porsche GT1 98: Adjusted gear lever animation

User Livery Overrides: Added 3 new metallic materials

Copa Montana: Fixed cockpit mirror issue

BMW M1 Procar: Fixed gauges glow

Mercedes CLK: Fixed incorrect mapping in rightside mirror; Corrected glass material correction

Brabham BT44: Added rear light

Kart Shifter: Corrected engine model

Adjusted driver LODs to avoid driver parts popping off at relatively short distances

RC build 2189

Added Spa 1970 Layout without Malmedy Chicane

Fixed bugs causing Low Downforce variants of GT1 & Group C to crash

Fixed incorrect order of Combined/Separated Fanatec DD profiles; Added Logitech G PRO, G923 profiles; Added Generic Direct Drive profile

Super V8: adjusted oval tire tread

Corvette C3: Revised torque curve for slightly less torque at same peak power

F-Vintage (both gens): Reduced AI tire rolling resistance for more balanced top speeds vs player

F-Trainer Basic: AI calibration pass

F-Classic Gen3: Adjusted AI tire wear rate

Implemented new logic to make the AI lift off the throttle on curves due to dirty air. This logic helps preventing the AI from running in insane packs in ovaltracks for example

Increased the tendency for the AI to follow the lane of the car ahead when it is trying to draft

Fixed one case where the AI wouldnt make a mandatory pits resulting in DQ

Spa 1970: Various art updates; Added more buildings; LOD adjustments tobrake marker signs

V1.4.3.1 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Corvette GTP to Group C class

GENERAL

Disabled blue flags during full course yellows and withdrawn existing blue flags for drivers that enter the pitlane or complete the race

Fixed tin tops oval variant configurations being loaded at low downforce tracks

Fixed Racin´ USA Pt3 tracks no longer being available

UI & HUD

Added HUD Radar Zoom option (Gameplay > Display)

AI

Improved safety of AI overtaking of lapped cars on ovals

Super V8: Fixed AI erractic performance

TRACKS

Spa 1970: Various art updates; Updated trackside cameras



VEHICLES

F-Classic Gen1 (Both models): Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collisions; Adjusted the driver legs position of Model 2

V1.4.3.2 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

Added suport for user helmet livery customization (WIP, only for F-USA Gen1 atm)

Fixed bug causing AI duplicating the player livery when using custom liveries

FFB: Narrowed lockstop range

UI & HUD

Fixed missing class colours for various Oval/Low Downforce variants

PHYSICS

Corvette GTP: Various tire, chassis & aero revisions

Corrected aero setup for all Group C & GT1 low downforce variants

F-Vintage: Corrected V12 models mass to be 15kg heavier than V8 counterparts; Adjusted default gear ratio for V8 models

Mini JCW UK: Adjusted wet tire compound thermodynamics

Group C: Minor tire tread adjustment

AI

Prevented excessive AI weaving in oval tracks

Reduced AI downforce bias for IMS & further reduced AI downforce bias for Daytona for higher straight speeds

Further reduced AI Grip for IMS

Bumped downshift rev threshold for AI to downshift sooner coming down the rev band on all oval variants

F-USA (all gens): Improved AI suspension rates for better behavior & performance

TRACKS

Spa 1970: Further art updates; Added seasonal foliage

VEHICLES

Corvette GTP: Add gauges glow texture

Copa Montana: Fixed shadow glitch

F-Classic Gen2 (All models): Added Damaged and dangling parts; Revised collisions; Fixed the rain light; Adjusted the light glow texture

V1.4.3.3 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Indianapolis Motor Speedway (part of Racin´ USA Pt3 DLC & packages that include it)

GENERAL

FFB: Fixed potentially denormalised value in FFB script low pass filter; Added missing specialized values for Low Downforce & Oval variants

Shared Memory: Added FCY state

UI & HUD

Fixed Spanish strings on pit strategy edit page

PHYSICS

Minor aero & tire adjustments to F-USA Gen1-3 Speedway configurations (all models) Slightly increased tread grip, halved wear rate; adjusted aero balance & default setup to be a more suitable middle ground for Auto Club, Daytona & IMS (setup reset in SW configurations recommended)

Disabled onboard roll bar adjustment for cars that shouldn´t have it

Minor tire tread adjustments to Group C soft & Super V8 hard compounds

Minor body aero adjustments to GT1 / Group C LD variants, Porsche RSR 1974 & Corvette C3-R

Fixed minor inconsistencies between regular & LD variants of F-V12, F-V10 Gen1 & Gen2, F-Reiza, F-Ultimate Gen1 & Gen2

F-Vintage (both gens): Adjusted default gear ratios for V8 models

Fixed missing damage section from F-USA Gen 2 Swift 009C road course variant

AI

Adjusted AI suspension rates for Mclaren 720S GT3, Porsche RSR 1974, Corvette C3-R, Mclaren 570S, BMW M4 GT4, for improved AI performance within class

Adjusted AI oval tires all tintops & F-USA SW / SO

F-Ulltimate (both gens): Adjusted AI throttle applicaton rate to try prevent excessive wheelspin

Further AI performance calibration running slicks on a wet track

TRACKS

Curvelo: Fixed missing tire wall collisions on the layout junction

Auto Club: Added animated marshals and crowds for both layouts.

Spa Francorchamps 1970: Fixed missing spring grass in low track detail; Reworked csm walls. Removed all the hard corners in csm fence; Added road sign collisions; Add some small back yard (roaming) to sector 3 house; Adjusted trackside cameras

Spa Francorchamps 2022: Fixed missing spring grass in low track detail

VEHICLES