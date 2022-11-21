Giga Early Access Update is out of beta! 🕷️

Share · View all patches · Build 9984913 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 17:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Scouts! Did you miss us? 🖖

This time the announcement is short, but it changes pretty much everything. 👀

We decided to take a different approach to our beloved game: the experimental update leaves the beta stage, which means that the changes it brought are now applied to the main Early Access build of the game. 🎉

👉 We already covered this topic in the previous issue of Lumencraft’s Steam news

🔧 Key features of the update:

Procedural maps: from baked handcrafted maps to 100% procedurally generated roguelike levels!

from baked handcrafted maps to 100% procedurally generated roguelike levels! New Weapon: Lumenal Discharger - a dramatic armament charged with a lightning beam.

Lumenal Discharger - a dramatic armament charged with a lightning beam. New Steam achievements: unlock 80 new achievements - some are easy and some are tricky!

unlock 80 new achievements - some are easy and some are tricky! New languages: the game is now available in French, Spanish and Russian.

the game is now available in French, Spanish and Russian. Improvements and fixes: various UI, VFX, and sound changes.

📰 Full list of changes lies below. ⤵️

### Added

added randomly generated maps

alternative to regular maps, where each playthrough is unique

generated features include tunnels, ore patches, enemy waves, treasures

there are basic settings for map difficulty and length

there are also advanced settings available where you can tweak different parameters



new translations: French, Spanish, Russian

added new secret weapon: Lumenal Discharger (available in the editor)



shoots a lightning beam that automatically targets the nearest enemy and jumps between enemies

uses Lumen as ammo

Steam: Added 80+ new achievements:

Long list of achievements was added. Some are progressive, and you will get them naturally by playing. Some are easy, and some are a bit … goofy. Like the one for cleaning the map of every bit of terrain. You will have to work for those.

added option for changing game UI color

Lab will now display a timer if Automatic Discovery was researched

added option to change game blood color

added dash sfx

added player terrain collision sfx

added blood splatters to swarm enemies

added player recoil animations and shooting feedback

burst fire now decrease stability

added 2 machine gun audio sets

repair gun now can carry items, Lumen, metal and clean debris

added more prompts to the tutorial

added Auto Harvest technology - makes Lumen Farm mushrooms harvested automatically at a fixed rate

added Magnetized Storages technology - makes Storage Containers attract resources

added Amplifying Stands technology - standing on a Stand connected to power will increase weapon damage

Lumencraft can now be used as a default application to open .lcmap files

added critical hit chance to weapons for 2x damage

Steam: Added a special hidden achievement

-> get it by clicking Change Log window's title twice

### Changed

player dash now faces direction of the dash

balance changes, many costs changed from metal to Lumen

requirements added for some upgrades (eg. have a building placed)

changed dash behavior to less sliding

increased stamina regen delay from 0.75 to 1.0

reduced running cost from 0.5 to 0.4

screen shake works better with gun feedback

decreased terrain and walls destruction caused by exploding buildings

Lab roll is cheaper (10 Lumens from 20)

improved gate placement

Turrets Upgrade tech split into 3 sequential upgrades

laser sights are slightly less bright

reworked Reactor range upgrades

now it's called "Reactor Level" and also affects HP

the Reactor Durability technology was removed in favor of the new system

number of turrets is now limited by the Reactor level

reworked building requirements

now a building might require another building to be constructed first

turrets will now display technology required to upgrade instead of being non-interactable

Key item name now includes its color

limit guaranteed weapon tech in Lab to happen only once

buttons with many options can now be right-clicked to select previous option

Escape will again close build menu

if you want to pause in build menu, bind another key for Menu action

improved positional audio at map edges, when playing in single player

demolishing will again decrease resources dropped by building (down to 80%)

building, upgrading etc. will now first use resources from player's inventory rather than storages

### Fixed

fixed performance drops while switching weapons

fixed info center showing wrong paths for some monsters

fixed bullets drawing above weapons

fixed one hand drawing above weapon

Saving: Health Center healing bar is no longer always full on load

fixed Player 2 inventory not working

Shredder will now properly handle small amounts of items

fixed wall interaction highlight displaying wrongly

fixed co-op controls

fixed wrong power socket position in Lumen Farm

LT/RT in options is not hidden if not using joypad

fixed not being able to cancel workshop queue or Lab research if you have insufficient resources

optimized save storage. A slot will no longer keep copies of multiple maps

going back from controls settings now correctly opens main options screen

fixed Crystal GRUBAS possibly getting stuck when going with wave

fixed resources not attracting after throwing full stack with full inventory

fixed inventory not refreshing when another player upgraded it

fixed Alt+Enter crash on map loading

fixed Message Boxes not being scrollable in certain cases

tweaked building power ranges, to make them more reliable

optimized non-wave enemy swarms (holes, nests, standalone etc.)

fixed Sniper Turret sprite not matching its blueprint position

fixed stack merging when one of the stacks is full

### Editor

added "Disable Physics?" option to chests. Useful when putting chests under monster lairs

added Lumen Chunks

added Chunk Slots property to the Reactor

added event conditions: Reactor - Lumen Chunk Delivered

added floor surface texture: Blood

added Extra Turret Limit setting, to bypass the default turret limit

-> can be negative

-> can be negative added Resource Efficiency, to customize rate of dropped resources from drilling

Blood is now the 4th default surface floor texture. It's internally used for blood effects, so it shouldn't be changed

fixed Destroyed event of the Reactor not triggering

fixed tech descriptions not appearing in the Player settings tab

Enjoy! We hope you’re gonna love the changes as much as we do. 🕷️

If you enjoy Lumencraft, please share your opinion with others. It’s just a friendly request - nonetheless, we will be grateful.

‼️ The last, but not the least: The release of Lumencraft’s full version on PC is scheduled for Q1 2023! 🤖

The game will debut in 2023 also on Playstation 4/5; Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. 🎮

Follow us on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦.

See you soon, now go dig for Lumen!

2Dynamic Games

Remember to let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: https://discord.gg/p4pzffEfmA #feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your thoughts.