Giga Early Access Update is out of beta! 🕷️

Scouts! Did you miss us? 🖖
This time the announcement is short, but it changes pretty much everything. 👀
We decided to take a different approach to our beloved game: the experimental update leaves the beta stage, which means that the changes it brought are now applied to the main Early Access build of the game. 🎉
👉 We already covered this topic in the previous issue of Lumencraft’s Steam news
🔧 Key features of the update:
- Procedural maps: from baked handcrafted maps to 100% procedurally generated roguelike levels!
- New Weapon: Lumenal Discharger - a dramatic armament charged with a lightning beam.
- New Steam achievements: unlock 80 new achievements - some are easy and some are tricky!
- New languages: the game is now available in French, Spanish and Russian.
- Improvements and fixes: various UI, VFX, and sound changes.
📰 Full list of changes lies below. ⤵️
### Added
added randomly generated maps
alternative to regular maps, where each playthrough is unique
generated features include tunnels, ore patches, enemy waves, treasures
there are basic settings for map difficulty and length
there are also advanced settings available where you can tweak different parameters
new translations: French, Spanish, Russian
added new secret weapon: Lumenal Discharger (available in the editor)
shoots a lightning beam that automatically targets the nearest enemy and jumps between enemies
uses Lumen as ammo
Steam: Added 80+ new achievements:
Long list of achievements was added. Some are progressive, and you will get them naturally by playing. Some are easy, and some are a bit … goofy. Like the one for cleaning the map of every bit of terrain. You will have to work for those.
added option for changing game UI color
Lab will now display a timer if Automatic Discovery was researched
added option to change game blood color
added dash sfx
added player terrain collision sfx
added blood splatters to swarm enemies
added player recoil animations and shooting feedback
burst fire now decrease stability
added 2 machine gun audio sets
repair gun now can carry items, Lumen, metal and clean debris
added more prompts to the tutorial
added Auto Harvest technology - makes Lumen Farm mushrooms harvested automatically at a fixed rate
added Magnetized Storages technology - makes Storage Containers attract resources
added Amplifying Stands technology - standing on a Stand connected to power will increase weapon damage
Lumencraft can now be used as a default application to open .lcmap files
added critical hit chance to weapons for 2x damage
Steam: Added a special hidden achievement
-> get it by clicking Change Log window's title twice
### Changed
- player dash now faces direction of the dash
- balance changes, many costs changed from metal to Lumen
- requirements added for some upgrades (eg. have a building placed)
- changed dash behavior to less sliding
- increased stamina regen delay from 0.75 to 1.0
- reduced running cost from 0.5 to 0.4
- screen shake works better with gun feedback
- decreased terrain and walls destruction caused by exploding buildings
- Lab roll is cheaper (10 Lumens from 20)
- improved gate placement
- Turrets Upgrade tech split into 3 sequential upgrades
- laser sights are slightly less bright
- reworked Reactor range upgrades
- now it's called "Reactor Level" and also affects HP
- the Reactor Durability technology was removed in favor of the new system
- number of turrets is now limited by the Reactor level
- reworked building requirements
- now a building might require another building to be constructed first
- turrets will now display technology required to upgrade instead of being non-interactable
- Key item name now includes its color
- limit guaranteed weapon tech in Lab to happen only once
- buttons with many options can now be right-clicked to select previous option
- Escape will again close build menu
- if you want to pause in build menu, bind another key for Menu action
- improved positional audio at map edges, when playing in single player
- demolishing will again decrease resources dropped by building (down to 80%)
- building, upgrading etc. will now first use resources from player's inventory rather than storages
### Fixed
- fixed performance drops while switching weapons
- fixed info center showing wrong paths for some monsters
- fixed bullets drawing above weapons
- fixed one hand drawing above weapon
- Saving: Health Center healing bar is no longer always full on load
- fixed Player 2 inventory not working
- Shredder will now properly handle small amounts of items
- fixed wall interaction highlight displaying wrongly
- fixed co-op controls
- fixed wrong power socket position in Lumen Farm
- LT/RT in options is not hidden if not using joypad
- fixed not being able to cancel workshop queue or Lab research if you have insufficient resources
- optimized save storage. A slot will no longer keep copies of multiple maps
- going back from controls settings now correctly opens main options screen
- fixed Crystal GRUBAS possibly getting stuck when going with wave
- fixed resources not attracting after throwing full stack with full inventory
- fixed inventory not refreshing when another player upgraded it
- fixed Alt+Enter crash on map loading
- fixed Message Boxes not being scrollable in certain cases
- tweaked building power ranges, to make them more reliable
- optimized non-wave enemy swarms (holes, nests, standalone etc.)
- fixed Sniper Turret sprite not matching its blueprint position
- fixed stack merging when one of the stacks is full
### Editor
- added "Disable Physics?" option to chests. Useful when putting chests under monster lairs
- added Lumen Chunks
- added Chunk Slots property to the Reactor
- added event conditions: Reactor - Lumen Chunk Delivered
- added floor surface texture: Blood
- added Extra Turret Limit setting, to bypass the default turret limit
-> can be negative
- added Resource Efficiency, to customize rate of dropped resources from drilling
- Blood is now the 4th default surface floor texture. It's internally used for blood effects, so it shouldn't be changed
- fixed Destroyed event of the Reactor not triggering
- fixed tech descriptions not appearing in the Player settings tab
Enjoy! We hope you’re gonna love the changes as much as we do. 🕷️
If you enjoy Lumencraft, please share your opinion with others. It’s just a friendly request - nonetheless, we will be grateful.
‼️ The last, but not the least: The release of Lumencraft’s full version on PC is scheduled for Q1 2023! 🤖
The game will debut in 2023 also on Playstation 4/5; Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. 🎮
See you soon, now go dig for Lumen!
2Dynamic Games
Remember to let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: https://discord.gg/p4pzffEfmA #feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your thoughts.
