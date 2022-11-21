 Skip to content

Lumencraft update for 21 November 2022

Giga Early Access Update is out of beta! 🕷️

Scouts! Did you miss us? 🖖

This time the announcement is short, but it changes pretty much everything. 👀

We decided to take a different approach to our beloved game: the experimental update leaves the beta stage, which means that the changes it brought are now applied to the main Early Access build of the game. 🎉

👉 We already covered this topic in the previous issue of Lumencraft’s Steam news

🔧 Key features of the update:

  • Procedural maps: from baked handcrafted maps to 100% procedurally generated roguelike levels!
  • New Weapon: Lumenal Discharger - a dramatic armament charged with a lightning beam.
  • New Steam achievements: unlock 80 new achievements - some are easy and some are tricky!
  • New languages: the game is now available in French, Spanish and Russian.
  • Improvements and fixes: various UI, VFX, and sound changes.

📰 Full list of changes lies below. ⤵️

### Added

  • added randomly generated maps

  • alternative to regular maps, where each playthrough is unique

  • generated features include tunnels, ore patches, enemy waves, treasures

  • there are basic settings for map difficulty and length

  • there are also advanced settings available where you can tweak different parameters

  • new translations: French, Spanish, Russian

  • added new secret weapon: Lumenal Discharger (available in the editor)

  • shoots a lightning beam that automatically targets the nearest enemy and jumps between enemies

  • uses Lumen as ammo

  • Steam: Added 80+ new achievements:

  • Long list of achievements was added. Some are progressive, and you will get them naturally by playing. Some are easy, and some are a bit … goofy. Like the one for cleaning the map of every bit of terrain. You will have to work for those.

  • added option for changing game UI color

  • Lab will now display a timer if Automatic Discovery was researched

  • added option to change game blood color

  • added dash sfx

  • added player terrain collision sfx

  • added blood splatters to swarm enemies

  • added player recoil animations and shooting feedback

  • burst fire now decrease stability

  • added 2 machine gun audio sets

  • repair gun now can carry items, Lumen, metal and clean debris

  • added more prompts to the tutorial

  • added Auto Harvest technology - makes Lumen Farm mushrooms harvested automatically at a fixed rate

  • added Magnetized Storages technology - makes Storage Containers attract resources

  • added Amplifying Stands technology - standing on a Stand connected to power will increase weapon damage

  • Lumencraft can now be used as a default application to open .lcmap files

  • added critical hit chance to weapons for 2x damage

  • Steam: Added a special hidden achievement
    -> get it by clicking Change Log window's title twice

### Changed

  • player dash now faces direction of the dash
  • balance changes, many costs changed from metal to Lumen
  • requirements added for some upgrades (eg. have a building placed)
  • changed dash behavior to less sliding
  • increased stamina regen delay from 0.75 to 1.0
  • reduced running cost from 0.5 to 0.4
  • screen shake works better with gun feedback
  • decreased terrain and walls destruction caused by exploding buildings
  • Lab roll is cheaper (10 Lumens from 20)
  • improved gate placement
  • Turrets Upgrade tech split into 3 sequential upgrades
  • laser sights are slightly less bright
  • reworked Reactor range upgrades
  • now it's called "Reactor Level" and also affects HP
  • the Reactor Durability technology was removed in favor of the new system
  • number of turrets is now limited by the Reactor level
  • reworked building requirements
  • now a building might require another building to be constructed first
  • turrets will now display technology required to upgrade instead of being non-interactable
  • Key item name now includes its color
  • limit guaranteed weapon tech in Lab to happen only once
  • buttons with many options can now be right-clicked to select previous option
  • Escape will again close build menu
  • if you want to pause in build menu, bind another key for Menu action
  • improved positional audio at map edges, when playing in single player
  • demolishing will again decrease resources dropped by building (down to 80%)
  • building, upgrading etc. will now first use resources from player's inventory rather than storages

### Fixed

  • fixed performance drops while switching weapons
  • fixed info center showing wrong paths for some monsters
  • fixed bullets drawing above weapons
  • fixed one hand drawing above weapon
  • Saving: Health Center healing bar is no longer always full on load
  • fixed Player 2 inventory not working
  • Shredder will now properly handle small amounts of items
  • fixed wall interaction highlight displaying wrongly
  • fixed co-op controls
  • fixed wrong power socket position in Lumen Farm
  • LT/RT in options is not hidden if not using joypad
  • fixed not being able to cancel workshop queue or Lab research if you have insufficient resources
  • optimized save storage. A slot will no longer keep copies of multiple maps
  • going back from controls settings now correctly opens main options screen
  • fixed Crystal GRUBAS possibly getting stuck when going with wave
  • fixed resources not attracting after throwing full stack with full inventory
  • fixed inventory not refreshing when another player upgraded it
  • fixed Alt+Enter crash on map loading
  • fixed Message Boxes not being scrollable in certain cases
  • tweaked building power ranges, to make them more reliable
  • optimized non-wave enemy swarms (holes, nests, standalone etc.)
  • fixed Sniper Turret sprite not matching its blueprint position
  • fixed stack merging when one of the stacks is full

### Editor

  • added "Disable Physics?" option to chests. Useful when putting chests under monster lairs
  • added Lumen Chunks
  • added Chunk Slots property to the Reactor
  • added event conditions: Reactor - Lumen Chunk Delivered
  • added floor surface texture: Blood
  • added Extra Turret Limit setting, to bypass the default turret limit
    -> can be negative
  • added Resource Efficiency, to customize rate of dropped resources from drilling
  • Blood is now the 4th default surface floor texture. It's internally used for blood effects, so it shouldn't be changed
  • fixed Destroyed event of the Reactor not triggering
  • fixed tech descriptions not appearing in the Player settings tab

Enjoy! We hope you’re gonna love the changes as much as we do. 🕷️

If you enjoy Lumencraft, please share your opinion with others. It’s just a friendly request - nonetheless, we will be grateful.

‼️ The last, but not the least: The release of Lumencraft’s full version on PC is scheduled for Q1 2023! 🤖

The game will debut in 2023 also on Playstation 4/5; Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. 🎮

Follow us on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦.

See you soon, now go dig for Lumen!
2Dynamic Games

Remember to let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: https://discord.gg/p4pzffEfmA #feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your thoughts.

