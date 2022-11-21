 Skip to content

The Rat Plague update for 21 November 2022

The Rat Plague Update Log for Nov. 22

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, guys! Here are the fixes for today.

  1. Adjusted the key position of joystick jump and sprint
  2. Optimized the frame rate of some scenes
  3. Fixed the bug that the jump from "Fish Head Bar: pt1" to the next scene is wrong
  4. Fixed the bug that some of the trick mines trigger repeatedly
  5. Fixed the bug that the magnetic pendulum has no feedback sound

Welcome to actively give us feedback bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more fixes and optimization.

