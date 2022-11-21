Mischievous Monday #15

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new class has been added called the Boneworm Brainiac. He has no need for minions, instead he absorbs the abilities of those he boneraisers using them to automatically attack meanies himself. 5 achievements have been added associated to him.

The Way Lighters enemy meta has now been split into 3 meta with 3 additional enemy types joining them. For the Torched Nightmares meta the Lantern Handlers are joined by the Candle Phantasms who fire off a trail of fire toward you. For the Elven Eyes meta the Elf Archers are joined by the Elf Enchantress who blasts magical attacks. And for the Ogre Juggernauts meta extra Ogres will arrive carrying hulking boulders to lob in your face. There's 3 new achievements for beating each of the meta enemy waves at level 2+.

Other new stuff...

Added a Giant Shroomush Bro minion, who has an increased Blight aura and fires off a salvo of magical homing projectiles.

Added a Ye Olde Talk setting which when off replaces all "thou/thee/thy" with the normal "you/your" words.

Added a new meta for the Sinned Deamologist class called Diablo Whispers, which reduces the deamon cap penalty for Diablos minions (usually a Diablos takes up 2 Deamon slots, but with this it will only take up 1 slot).

Added a new meta for the Vampire Survivor class called Raise Batspellious, which gifts a Batty Swarm spell when raising or upgrading a Bellow Batty minion.

Added 7 new relics: Shrunken Heads, Book of Grudges, Crystal Ball, Occult Pearl, Nugget Pumpkin, Potted Plant, Scope Sights.

Added 4 new spells: Blight Gout, Jester's Delight, Blessed Tidings, Regrowth Returnal.

Some misc bits and bobs...

When booting the game up for the first time it will now ask if you prefer W,S,A,D or Arrow Keys for movement, then set associated key bindings for it.

Added an Enemy Attack Outline setting (previously projectiles would use the Enemy Outline setting but now they are separate).

The Status Screen will now show what minion type it is next to its name (Melee, Ranged, Magic).

Improved the Melee Minion AI to have some autonomy in their chosen target (so less chance of them clumping together all the time).

All non-regeneration player healing will now cure poison (eg when gaining a Soul Taint relic). Player Poison is now capped to max 99, a Poison icon will now show over your head if affected and will now temporarily nullify Player Haste.

Mausoleum Hub: Killing the King will now add his crown to your throne. Extra Barrow Boners will spawn too depending on how many classes has beaten the King off.

When choosing an item (eg Boneraise) the gamepad analogue stick now has a higher deadzone threshold so you're less likely to accidentally banish/seal an item.

Class Heritage: To change class you now hold Menu Confirm and press Left/Right (so you can go back a class which previously you couldn't do).

The Gangly Escapade achievement has been changed to raising 3 Giantous Deamonous minions (as it was too similar to Sprout Escapade).

And some bug fixes...

Fixed an issue with the gamepad button icons were sometimes not showing the correct icon if they weren't set to its default.

Zombie Bros would sometimes not attack King Gigald.

Some of the Escapade achievements hadn't been updated to make use of the newer minions.

Sprout Brotato - Raise Brospellious meta: You weren't getting a spell for raising a Zombro, Shroombro, Berrybro minion.

Mausoleum Hub: The Voodoo Shaman completion gem wasn't showing.

Joker Jester minion: Transformed enemies were starting at full health.

Leechen Blades relic: Clarified its description.

Enjoy! :]