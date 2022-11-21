 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 21 November 2022

v7.15a

Share · View all patches · Build 9984784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.15a - November 21st, 2022
-Added many new questions to Sentinel's Quiz
-Bug Fix: It was possible for Long dream names to use a notification box that is too small to contain it
-Bug Fix: It was possible to unlock one of Chionotoh's dreams in a battle with Emerald

