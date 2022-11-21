 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Near Sol update for 21 November 2022

patch 2022-november-21

Share · View all patches · Build 9984769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big changes:
nationality was added (to check migrations - no assimilation yet)
education was added
higher education is required to become an engineer

bugs fixed
*fixed position of stars in some binary systems

Changed files in this update

Depot 1401113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link