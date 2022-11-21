patch 2022-november-21

Big changes:
nationality was added (to check migrations - no assimilation yet)
education was added
higher education is required to become an engineer
bugs fixed
*fixed position of stars in some binary systems
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Big changes:
nationality was added (to check migrations - no assimilation yet)
education was added
higher education is required to become an engineer
bugs fixed
*fixed position of stars in some binary systems
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update