War Effort - Operation Tungsten [1.12.6 - Checksum a6ba]

Greetings all!

As I indicated a few weeks ago with the launch of the open beta for 1.12.6, the Hoi4 War Effort initiative is well underway. To recap, this will take the form of a consistent series of monthly updates containing smaller content additions, bugfixes, and quality of life improvements, primarily targeting nations that have older (perhaps outdated) content.

Today we're launching the first of these updates to the live branch. You can find the patch notes (unchanged from the Open Beta version) below:

##################################

Balance

##################################

India now has access to a new focus and series of lengthy decisions which allow the offset of the Agrarian Society national spirit

Imperial Associates can now become spymaster of their faction

Manchukuo focus 'Hoankyoku' now grants a free Spy Agency if unbuilt, and a national focus granting +1 free operative slot

Two new one-use war support decisions added, which simulate the effects of radio and film industry propaganda

One new focus added to Romanian air section: 'White Squadron'

Air supply mission cp cost has been reduced by 75%

truce period after kicking a country from faction increased to 60 days from 30

Hungary's Support Urbanization focus now grants one civilian factory in addition to the three building slots. Institute for Industrial Techniques now requires one of the prerequisites, not both.

Hungarian spirit 'Invite Foreign Investors' now grants 10% research speed in addition to previous effects.

Hungary now receives 2 uses of the 25% doctrine cost reduction from the 'Mobile Corps' spirit, from 1

Default occupation law is now set to Military Governor, from Civilian Oversight

AI is somewhat less likely to blow the suez canal without reasons

Soviet NKVD advisors are no longer omniscient beings - enemy spy detection chance reduced to 0.2% base from 5% base

Italian 'Air Innovations' focus now grants a 50% research bonus, from 75%

Italian focus 'Reggianes Exports' now grants 1x 50% bonus, from 2x 75%

Italian Focus 'Citta del Aria' now grants 4x 25% bonuses, from 3x 75% research bonuses

Italian focus 'Standardization' now provides 1x 75% research bonus, from 2x 75%

Italian focus 'specialization' now grants 2x 50% research bonuses, from 3x 50%

Italian focus 'Incrociatori Leggeri' now provides 2x interdiction cost reductions, from 3

Italian focus 'Incrociatori pesanti' now provides 2x 75% cost reductions for fleet in being, from 3x 75%

Italian Cruiser Sub and Midget Sub focuses now grant 1x 50% cost reductions, from 2x 75% cost reductions

Italian focuses 'Navi da Battaglia' and 'Caccia... Cacciatorpprs... never mind' now provide 2x 50% cost reductions, from 2x 75%

Italian focus 'Redirect Alfa Romeo production' now grants 2x50% research bonuses for light aircraft, from 2x 75%

Italian focus 'thermojet research' has been made less powerful

Czech Communist focus 'Communism with a Human Face' now grants 3% Recruitable Population from 2%

Czech focus 'War College' now grants -100% Field Officer Promotion Penalty

Czech focus 'Air is Our Sea' now grants -15% fighter production cost, from -10%

Czech focus 'Equal Access Guarantee' no longer reduces heavy tank production cost, but reduces light tank production cost by 15%, from 5%

Czech Fortification focuses (left side) now grant significantly more army experience (10-30 each, from 5 each)

Czech Hungarian Line and Polish Line focuses now take 35 days to complete, from 70

Ethiopia: Cost to invite to executive council reduced to 100pp from 150, cost to integrate is now 3% stability, from 150pp

Indian Focus 'Rhani of Jhansi' now provides a commander of level 5, from 3 (with associated skill increases)

Indian focus 'Navy Funding' now provides 50 naval xp, from 20

Indian focus 'British Army Support' now grants 2 uses of the 100% research bonus for support technology from 1 use, and 30 army experience, from 20

Indian focus 'Lions of the Great War' now provides 30 army experience. The spirit granted by this focus now also provides 5% war support

approximately 2 million people have been returned to Mozambique

Romanian focuses 'Invest in the IAR' and 'MALAXA' now grant 3 of their respective factory types, from 2

Romanian focuses 'Ground Support' and 'Air Defense' now grant 2x 50% doctrine cost bonuses, from 2x 25%

Romanian focus 'Air Superiority' now grants 2x 50% cost reduction bonuses, from 2x 25%

Romanian focus 'The Armored Division' now grants 2 armored units, from 1

Warscore from taking a province for the first time increased by 50%

Garrison Manpower lost per resistance attack reduced slightly

Small Bomb Bay now has -15 agility, from -20. Bomb Locks now have -20 agility from -15

Several ai modifiers have been added to the 'Protect Czechoslovakia' triggered event in the Hungarian focus tree, and a tooltip has been added to indicate what you can do to make it more likely to succeed

Non-strategic materials module now decreases production cost of airframes by 7.5%

Manchukuo focus 'The Two Emperors' now reduces the Low Legitimacy malus by 20% war support and stability

Slightly reduced manpower requirements again for lower tier occupation laws

Timed peace stackables (resource rights + war reparations) now only cancel when at war with the receiver, rather than when at war with anyone.

The USA now has a significant peace cost reduction for puppeting Japan

##################################

UI

##################################

Hovered state highlighting is now used in construction and deployment mapmodes

You are once again able to click and shift-click to set the priority on production line elements, using the priority frame indicator

##################################

AI

##################################

AI will now pick somewhat more interesting military spirits

Slightly adjusted thresholds for AI using occupation laws, towards a more severe approach

If Czechoslovakia is at war with Germany, Germany should now wait a while before declaring war on Poland

improved air role ratios for countries AI

Gave the AI an extra layer of though process behind taking states in peace conferences. Added several key areas of interest, and reduced their general interest elsewhere.

AI contesting other AIs in peace conferences should now resolve their conflicts based on a combination of relative power and map aesthetics

##################################

Modding

##################################

Added pc_turn trigger for peace conferences

##################################

Bugfix

##################################

Italy can no longer claim territory or the subjugation through decisions of a Balkan country if they are in the same faction

If Italy tries to join the Stresa Front and has any wargoals on a faction member, they will be removed before Italy can join the faction

Prevent CTD for observer when someone hotjoins

Fix crash when putting the focus on an Edit text box and closing the screen by using the Escape key

World Threat will now correctly build and decay from the fabrication of claims

Fixed inconsistencies with BoP impact in Italy when losing/retaking core states.

Switzerland now correctly updates best democratic allies when another country changes governments

Former Presidents of the Swiss Confederation are now available as Councilors again after 1950

Generic versions of Switzerland generated through Peace Conferences don't inherit Switzerland's systems or Focus Tree anymore.

Indian civil war will no longer give you 0 units if you complete a civil war focus while Free

Herzegovina is now transferred to Croatia if the appropriate event option is selected by Germany

Cairo is now required to form Arabia, and is appropriately cored by the same decision

Forming the ottoman empire without BftB now grants a core on Cairo. Cairo is now required and cored for the respective decisions in BftB

Constantinople and Amasya are now cored by the Form Persia decision

Ticino is now cored by the HRE decision

Forming Byzantium without BftB will now appropriately grant cores on Constantinople and Amasya. Victory in Egypt and Tunis now requires and grants core on Cairo

Forming Macedonia now requires and grants cores on Istanbul, Amasya, Van, and Cairo

Decision alert should now show again if available decisions are present

Soon we'll begin an open beta period for our next War Effort patch, so those of you who are keen on getting your hands on changes early - keep your eyes peeled.

Message from the Team

One of our primary motivations here is to work with the HOI community in greater depth for these updates. Suggestions are always welcome, ideas considered, and feedback, as always, is requested. While some ideas will always be outside the scope of the work we are doing for the War Effort, or at odds with the direction I see the game going, I'd urge those with strong opinions on how we can improve the game to leave feedback in one of the War Effort threads, or in the suggestions forum. Many items from the suggestions forum have already been appraised, and some implemented - this is a practice we will continue, so long as they make practical sense.

The War Effort Continues!

Our recon vehicles have spotted the way forward! We can now see the coming two Operations, but with reconnaissance, things can be quite uncertain so we will work hard on confirming these dates to make sure they are correct being sharing them with you all.

