New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.526_AMU_Returns

The bulk of this one is mod updates, which you'll want to refer to the release notes linked above for the main details of.

The AMU mod by NR SirLimbo is fully back in action after something like a year of being down because I changed the underlying format of the game so severely during The Great Refactor. He didn't just work on porting over what he had before for his general modding framework, but actually extended it even further, which is very interesting to see.

On top of that, there is a new Ship Line Upgrades mod that is a companion mod to AMU, which "allows players to upgrade and downgrade ship lines in exchange for a new resource, Command Frequency Bandwidth. Downgrading ship lines grants, upgrading costs bandwidth and something else (either Hacking or Science points, or inflicting additional AIP)."

Several of Dismiss's mods got minor updates, and the Dyson Sidekick mod from Badger also got a few balance updates.

In the main game, out of modding land, the Deep-Space Anomaly Analyzers have had a couple of bugfixes and a number of balance updates. Thanks to Badger and CRCGamer on those. Also one other bugfix in wave notifications.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)