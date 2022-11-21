 Skip to content

DREAMWILD update for 21 November 2022

DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 21st, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9984628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch with a couple little changes to help here and there.

Changes:

  • "Practice" has been changed to "Tutorial" on the main menu
  • A gallery of enemies from the first level has been added to the Tutorial Area
  • Tutorial Signs have been made bigger to be easier to see
  • Goutha now has Furniture
  • Level portals have been doubled in size and slightly redesigned to be easier to enter

I hope these changes will help the experience feel smoother and more fun for players!
As always, thanks for playing DREAMWILD!

-Karbonic

