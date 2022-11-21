DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 21st, 2022

This is a small patch with a couple little changes to help here and there.
Changes:
- "Practice" has been changed to "Tutorial" on the main menu
- A gallery of enemies from the first level has been added to the Tutorial Area
- Tutorial Signs have been made bigger to be easier to see
- Goutha now has Furniture
- Level portals have been doubled in size and slightly redesigned to be easier to enter
I hope these changes will help the experience feel smoother and more fun for players!
As always, thanks for playing DREAMWILD!
-Karbonic
Changed files in this update