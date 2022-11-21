DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 21st, 2022

This is a small patch with a couple little changes to help here and there.

Changes:

"Practice" has been changed to "Tutorial" on the main menu

A gallery of enemies from the first level has been added to the Tutorial Area

Tutorial Signs have been made bigger to be easier to see

Goutha now has Furniture

Level portals have been doubled in size and slightly redesigned to be easier to enter

I hope these changes will help the experience feel smoother and more fun for players!

As always, thanks for playing DREAMWILD!

-Karbonic