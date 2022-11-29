Stellaris 3.6 "Orion" is now available!

The Stellaris team is proud to announce the 3.6 "Orion" update is now available!

This free Custodian update to Stellaris includes a fleet combat rebalance, ascension path rework plus a new ascension path (requires Utopia), new galaxy shapes to explore, new story events, a new Spiritualist Federation type (requires Federations), additional content for Necroids, a new relic, improved accessibility, and more!

Get more details in your language!

Read the Changelog (English only)

Also, a reminder to turn off your mods until they've been updated to 3.6! Or you can roll back to 3.5.3 by right-clicking Stellaris, Properties, Betas Tab, and choose 3.5.3 from the dropdown.

If you find a bug or other issue with 3.6, please report it on the bug report forums.

Thanks for playing Stellaris, and we hope that you enjoy these new additions to the game as much as we've enjoyed bringing them to you!