Golf With Your Friends l Couch Mode Update Patch Notes NOW LIVE

Hey Golfers!

ICYMI - we've dropped a new update, and cosmetics pack! Read all about it here.

This update features lots of improvements to the level editor (thanks to some fantastic and much appreciated community feedback), various bug fixes, and new features. Read all the details below!

Couch Mode Patch Notes



New additions:



New ‘Pizza Party’ Themed Cosmetic Pack (5 Hats, 2 Floaties, 2 Stickers, 1 Trail)

A random course button has been added to the course select menu and set as the default option

Max Course Length option is now available in Game Settings. Players can now specify the maximum number of Holes to be played before the game ends

Added a new Couch Mode preset Game Setting.

Local Quickplay option added to the Front End. Players can quickly jump into a local multiplayer game with Friends using the Couch game mode setting and Random Course

New local multiplayer ‘player selection’ flow

Added the ability to rename local players

‘Offline’ name changed to ‘Local’ for clarity

Downloadable content menu containing all up-to-date DLC

4 free Marble Stickers added to the droppable items pool

Personal stats moved to its own button in the top right of the front end

Help & Options moved to a button in the top right of the front end

Improvements to the Level Editor from community feedback:



Some missing Textures have been fixed

Quick place issues resolved, items now respect updated placement properties

Walls placed now follow the height of prior objects

Spawn point names correctly update chronologically after one is deleted

Copied objects are no longer offset from the cursor

No longer returned to editor after completing a hole in testing mode

You can now fly the camera outside the boundaries of the default terrain

Resized black holes now behave correctly in published courses

The Pirate_Cannon_DeepVariant asset now produces force in the direction it is pointed instead of always along the global X axis

Easy Wall Builder now works for walls from the Space theme

Various QoL bug fixes, including:



Shadow appearance improvement

Multiple collision issues resolved

Hockey goal placement improvements, including goalie synchronisation.

Missing textures fixed under certain graphical settings

Yellow floatie no longer displays for ‘no floatie’ in customisation menu

Fogging now visible on bouncy castle on consoles.

Out of bounds reset issues resolved

Haunted and Bouncy castle par stats now displayed correctly

Default basketball skin can now be recoloured

Changed description of Bounds Reset option to more accurately reflect its function.

Fixed some issues where Bounds Reset would reset the player while in-bounds (Candyland, Volcano, some others.

Fixed alignment and visual issues with hockey/dunk goal tiles on many courses

Fixed instances of Z-fighting on several courses

Fixed various instances of incorrect hockey puck collision with course obstacles

Thank you so much for all your feedback - if there is anything you would like to see implemented or fixed in a future update, just let us know! Feel free to use our General Discussions here on Steam, or reach out via our socials.

That's all for now, Golfers! Be sure to keep up to date on our social channels to be the first to know about future updates! 🏌️‍♂️

