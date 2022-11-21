 Skip to content

Bombergrounds: Reborn update for 21 November 2022

Bombergrounds: Reborn – Patch 1.0.3

Hello, Bombers! 💣

Here’s the Patch Notes for version 1.0.3 of Bombergrounds: Reborn.

Also, a big thank you to all of our active members in our communities that help us choose the direction for Bombergrounds: Reborn. It is important to us that we understand what you as a player want to see in the game, as we’re taking your input very seriously. So, a “thank you” to you, 😍

📣 Patch Notes for 1.0.3 ❤

New features

  • None this patch.
Shop

  • Many new monetization deals, offers and features have been added since last patch. Please review our tweet about this for further information:
    https://twitter.com/bombergrounds/status/1592965477068075010

  • Boxes now display the respective drop rates for their contents in the purchase prompts, with an additional link to review the full drop rates.

Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Fixed memory issue on startup
  • Fixed reward Skip button (now skips the entire opening process)
  • Fixed issues and misprediction with multiple abilities
  • Fixed Start button sometimes getting stuck
  • Fixed Japanese fonts missing outline
  • Fixed language detection for automatic language setting
  • Fixed inventory visuals bug
  • Fixed Skill prediction issues for most Skills & Animals (reduction in "buggy skills")
  • Fixed empty profile on old users
  • Fixed visual bug with failing to enter GD ID Code in the GD ID registration process
  • Changing your name is now easier and self-explanatory
Hey you! You’re looking for Custom Games, aren’t you? 😋

And of course, a sneak peek on the upcoming Custom Games Feature coming up in Patch 1.1.0, this December, 2022.

Check out the link below for a Custom Games screenshot!
https://giganticduck.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/1._team_not_ready.jpg

