Bombergrounds: Reborn – Patch 1.0.3

Here’s the Patch Notes for version 1.0.3 of Bombergrounds: Reborn.
📣 Patch Notes for 1.0.3 ❤
New features
- None this patch.
Shop
-
Many new monetization deals, offers and features have been added since last patch. Please review our tweet about this for further information:
https://twitter.com/bombergrounds/status/1592965477068075010
-
Boxes now display the respective drop rates for their contents in the purchase prompts, with an additional link to review the full drop rates.
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Fixed memory issue on startup
- Fixed reward Skip button (now skips the entire opening process)
- Fixed issues and misprediction with multiple abilities
- Fixed Start button sometimes getting stuck
- Fixed Japanese fonts missing outline
- Fixed language detection for automatic language setting
- Fixed inventory visuals bug
- Fixed Skill prediction issues for most Skills & Animals (reduction in "buggy skills")
- Fixed empty profile on old users
- Fixed visual bug with failing to enter GD ID Code in the GD ID registration process
- Changing your name is now easier and self-explanatory
