Bombergrounds: Reborn – Patch 1.0.3

Hello, Bombers! 💣

Here’s the Patch Notes for version 1.0.3 of Bombergrounds: Reborn.

Also, a big thank you to all of our active members in our communities that help us choose the direction for Bombergrounds: Reborn. It is important to us that we understand what you as a player want to see in the game, as we’re taking your input very seriously. So, a “thank you” to you, 😍

📣 Patch Notes for 1.0.3 ❤

New features

None this patch.

Shop

Many new monetization deals, offers and features have been added since last patch. Please review our tweet about this for further information:

https://twitter.com/bombergrounds/status/1592965477068075010

Boxes now display the respective drop rates for their contents in the purchase prompts, with an additional link to review the full drop rates.

Bugfixes & Improvements

Fixed memory issue on startup

Fixed reward Skip button (now skips the entire opening process)

Fixed issues and misprediction with multiple abilities

Fixed Start button sometimes getting stuck

Fixed Japanese fonts missing outline

Fixed language detection for automatic language setting

Fixed inventory visuals bug

Fixed Skill prediction issues for most Skills & Animals (reduction in "buggy skills")

Fixed empty profile on old users

Fixed visual bug with failing to enter GD ID Code in the GD ID registration process

Changing your name is now easier and self-explanatory

Hey you! You’re looking for Custom Games, aren’t you? 😋

And of course, a sneak peek on the upcoming Custom Games Feature coming up in Patch 1.1.0, this December, 2022.

Check out the link below for a Custom Games screenshot!

https://giganticduck.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/1._team_not_ready.jpg