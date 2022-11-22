West Hunt Update V0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9984422 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 19:09:32 UTC by Wendy



Howdy Partners!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Let's take a quick look at all the exciting updates to West Hunt in today's patch!

Don't forget, the Steam Autmun Sale has started! West Hunt and its DLC are now on-sale for a limited time! Bring your friends, it's the perfect time to recruit some new Sheriffs,.. or Outlaws to town!

Major New Features:

Player Report

We've implemented an in-game reporting system. At the end of a match, Players can report one or multiple players for cheating, voice chat abuse, etc:

Currently, actions taken against abusive players may include a time penalty for joining games, or a temporary ban.

Let's do our best to keep West Hunt a fun and enjoyable experience for everyone!

Custom room rules



Invite your friends and set your own Rules with Custom Options:

Start time for Outlaw

Time to finish mission

Bonus time per mission

Number of shots for sheriff

Allow unbalanced game

Number of tasks

Start game with high Notoriety

Get hint from nearest mailbox

Mailbox Delay

Run Duration

Max Teleportation

Max Shapeshift

Added kill log:

Profanity name-checking:

We have implemented the blocking of display names that contain profanity.

Any previous players whose display names are not appropriate or contain swear words, you will have 10 days to change it before our system changes these names to random characters.

Other Changes:

Fixed some spawn point issues

Some balancing and level design changes: More random locations for NPC spawns have been added The locations of certain mailboxes have changed During freeze-time, the door of the sheriff's office is now closed Collider and navigation improvement



Various Bug Fixes and Network Optimizations

See you in town, Have fun!