

After three years, we can still see new players and friends appearing one after another. We are really touched.

But I have to inform you that our team was disbanded as early as two years ago.

And the teacher of the art part decided to stay and continue to make games in his own name.

It's just that the team with only two people has become a full-time production by one person, and the construction period has also been lengthened a lot.

If there is fate in the future, I hope to see you again~!

besides,

There is another important thing that must be explained to everyone.

From December 1, 2022, we will no longer update this game.

And set this game as free forever.

I wish all players good health and a happy life, and see you soon~!