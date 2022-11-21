Patch 0.8894

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there dwellers! The second week of resurrection is here! We are back with another small patch. This one is an all rounder.

Balance: During the Old One encounter Scorch and Shuriken cards no longer remove the invulnerability.

Balance: Catalyst Shurikens no longer remove all poison. Only 50%.

Balance: Metal Scales now only give 3 Scale cards instead of 4.

Performance: The rendering of the map has been improved.

Fixed the rage apply of Slash and Zweihander not being correct, if the rage apply card boost level was duplicated.

Once the heroes collect 4 plague masks, the masks don't appear in the reward screen.

Red candles are now visible at traders.

Disable upper right icons during dialog and at the collection panel.

Disable the deck buttons during dialog.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks