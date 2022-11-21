Patch 0.8894

Hello there dwellers! The second week of resurrection is here! We are back with another small patch. This one is an all rounder.
- Balance: During the Old One encounter Scorch and Shuriken cards no longer remove the invulnerability.
- Balance: Catalyst Shurikens no longer remove all poison. Only 50%.
- Balance: Metal Scales now only give 3 Scale cards instead of 4.
- Performance: The rendering of the map has been improved.
- Fixed the rage apply of Slash and Zweihander not being correct, if the rage apply card boost level was duplicated.
- Once the heroes collect 4 plague masks, the masks don't appear in the reward screen.
- Red candles are now visible at traders.
- Disable upper right icons during dialog and at the collection panel.
- Disable the deck buttons during dialog.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed depots in beta branch