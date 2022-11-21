Update, Version 20221121

English

##########Content############

[The Grand Library]Added 2 doors to the deeper areas of the library.

[A Library on Fire]Story continued a slightly bit. (Need to construct the other parts of the library maps.)

[Skill]Your canine friends can now bark outside the battle.

[Skill]Stoneskin can now be used outside the battle.

[Skill]MAGA can now be used outside the battle.

[State]New effect: Condemned (Characters under this effect are considered "wicked," and thus can be harmed by items such as Holy Water. How to apply this effect is currently working in progress.)

##########System#############

Added code support to allow overwriting a character's base elemental attribution.

##########DEBUG#############

[The Euclid Calendar]Fixed a typo in the LPR calculation. It does not affect functions.

简体中文

##########Content############

【大图书馆】加入了两道通往图书馆更深处的门。

【燃烧的图书馆】剧情略微推进。（需要首先制作图书馆其余部分的地图。）

【技能】汪星人现在可以在非战斗时使用【汪汪汪】技能。

【技能】石肤术现在可以在非战斗时使用。

【技能】MAGA现在可以在非战斗时使用。

【状态】新状态效果：指名恶人（角色在此状态下会被认为是【恶人】，因此会受到圣水等物品的伤害效果。施加这种状态效果的方式目前还在施工。）

##########System#############

加入了可以对一个角色的基础元素属性重载的代码。

##########DEBUG#############

【欧几里得日历】修正了一个单词拼写错误。不影响功能。