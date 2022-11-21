English
[The Grand Library]Added 2 doors to the deeper areas of the library.
[A Library on Fire]Story continued a slightly bit. (Need to construct the other parts of the library maps.)
[Skill]Your canine friends can now bark outside the battle.
[Skill]Stoneskin can now be used outside the battle.
[Skill]MAGA can now be used outside the battle.
[State]New effect: Condemned (Characters under this effect are considered "wicked," and thus can be harmed by items such as Holy Water. How to apply this effect is currently working in progress.)
Added code support to allow overwriting a character's base elemental attribution.
[The Euclid Calendar]Fixed a typo in the LPR calculation. It does not affect functions.
简体中文
【大图书馆】加入了两道通往图书馆更深处的门。
【燃烧的图书馆】剧情略微推进。（需要首先制作图书馆其余部分的地图。）
【技能】汪星人现在可以在非战斗时使用【汪汪汪】技能。
【技能】石肤术现在可以在非战斗时使用。
【技能】MAGA现在可以在非战斗时使用。
【状态】新状态效果：指名恶人（角色在此状态下会被认为是【恶人】，因此会受到圣水等物品的伤害效果。施加这种状态效果的方式目前还在施工。）
加入了可以对一个角色的基础元素属性重载的代码。
【欧几里得日历】修正了一个单词拼写错误。不影响功能。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 November 2022
Update, Version 20221121
