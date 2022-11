Share · View all patches · Build 9983963 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for the hard work of the following Redditors:

ChopDaSushi (China)

Symij (France)

Zxmuffin (Russia)

Outdoordoor (Russia)

the Chinese, French and Russian localization files have been up updated, getting us one step closer to officially support these languages.