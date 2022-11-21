 Skip to content

I.D.F.K. update for 21 November 2022

Bug Fixs November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Fixed a few small bugs from the last patch.

-Crafting table works
-Furnace works for smelting ore

There is not much craftables yet, more will come this weekend!

