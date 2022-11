Added:

Undo[Ctrl+Z] and Redo[Ctrl+Y] operations for map editor

Improvements:

The tile brush area can be adjusted to 37

Highlighting of tile brush area

Toggle button for tile brush mode

Fixed:

Fixed tile brush area missing

Fixed some rule description text

Other:

Adjusted some shortcut keys, brush mode switching [ALT], brush size switching [G]

The generation algorithm of the random map "Lake" has changed, and some old versions of this map are out of date